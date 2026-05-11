Banijay Group: weekly share transactions

 | Source: Banijay Group N.V. Banijay Group N.V.

Press Release

Paris – 11 May 2026

Share Transactions Disclosure

Banijay Group N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 04 to 08 May 2026 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 22 May 2025.

Trade DateSideTotal Daily Volume (Number of Shares)Average PriceAmount of TransactionsMarket Identification Code
2026-05-04BUY6108.3881975 116.80XAMS
2026-05-04SELL408.480000339.20XAMS
2026-05-05BUY808.330000666.40XAMS
2026-05-05SELL6108.4111485 130.80XAMS
2026-05-06BUY7208.4111116 056.00XAMS
2026-05-06SELL4608.4382613 881.60XAMS
2026-05-07BUY4108.3146343 409.00XAMS
2026-05-07SELL868.320000715.52XAMS
2026-05-08BUY408.280000331.20XAMS
2026-05-08SELL2318.4004331 940.50XAMS

The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://group.banijay.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».

Agenda

Q1 2026: 18 May 2026

Investor Relations

investors@group.banijay.com

Press Relations

banijaygroup@brunswickgroup.com  

About Banijay Group

Banijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group’s activities include Content production & distribution (through Banijay Entertainment, the largest international independent producer distributor), Live experiences (through Banijay Live, a leading player in live experiences) and Online sports betting & gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe’s fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2025, Banijay Group recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4.9bn and €961m respectively.
Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: BNJ NA, Reuters: BNJ.AS).

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2026.05.11 - Banijay Group - Weekly share transactions - PR
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