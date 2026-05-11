Notice on the Draft Resolution of Agenda Item 5 and the General Voting Ballot for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AUGA group, RAB to be held on 22 May 2026

As previously announced, the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) of AUGA group, AB under restrutcturing (legal entity code 126264360, registered office at Konstitucijos ave. 21C, Vilnius, the “Company”) is being convened on 22 May 2026 at the initiative and by decision of the Board of the Company. By this notice, the Company announces the proposed draft resolution for agenda item 5 and provides general voting ballot.

Agenda of the Meeting:

Presentation of the Company’s consolidated management report for 2025 and the independent auditor’s report, except for the part of the Company’s remuneration report; Approval of the Company’s remuneration report for 2025 as part of the Company’s consolidated management report for 2025; Approval of the Company’s consolidated annual financial statements for 2025; Approval of the allocation of profit (loss) of the Company for 2025; Appointment of the Company’s auditor for the audit of consolidated financial statements for 2026 and 2027 and approval of remuneration; Presentation of information on the implementation of the Company’s business strategy.

Draft resolution on agenda item 5:

5. To appoint Grant Thornton Baltic UAB (legal entity code 300056169) as the audit firm of the Company for the audit of the consolidated and separate financial statements of the Company for the years 2026 and 2027. To authorise the General Manager of the Company to conclude an audit services agreement under which the fee for services shall be agreed between the parties, but shall not exceed EUR 107,800 (excluding VAT) for the audit of the Company’s consolidated and separate financial statements for the year 2026, and EUR 113,000 (excluding VAT) for the audit of the Company’s consolidated and separate financial statements for the year 2027.

Attachment