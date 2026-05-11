DkPingan Launches AI-Powered Intraday Trading System as Demand for Automated Quant Strategies Accelerates

Liverpool, England, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



DkPingan, a financial technology company specializing in quantitative trading systems, announced the launch of an artificial intelligence-driven intraday trading platform designed to automate execution and enhance risk management in fast-moving financial markets.

The release comes as demand for algorithmic and data-driven trading tools continues to rise globally. Intraday trading, which relies on rapid decision-making and continuous monitoring of market conditions, has become increasingly challenging for individual participants due to higher volatility and information flow.

DkPingan said its new system is built to address these challenges by combining algorithmic models with real-time data processing. The platform continuously analyzes market activity, including price movements, liquidity changes, and short-term trends, and executes trades automatically based on predefined strategies.

The system is designed around a managed framework that integrates data analysis, strategy deployment, execution, and monitoring into a single interface. According to the company, this approach reduces the need for manual intervention and minimizes operational complexity for users.

Industry data highlights the growing relevance of automation in financial markets. According to Statista, global fintech adoption continues to expand, with automated investment tools becoming an increasingly important segment. In parallel, infrastructure supporting digital asset markets has shown sustained growth. Research from the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance indicates that Bitcoin network hash rate has reached record levels in recent years, reflecting rising computational capacity and market participation.

DkPingan said the platform places a strong emphasis on risk control. Market observers, including the Bank of England, have noted that algorithmic trading systems may amplify volatility during periods of market stress. In response, the company has implemented a multi-layer risk management structure, including real-time exposure monitoring, strategy validation, and adaptive response mechanisms under abnormal market conditions.





The platform is also designed to lower the barrier to entry for quantitative trading. Users can access the system through a simplified onboarding process, select predefined strategy configurations, and activate automated trading without requiring advanced technical setup.

DkPingan said it plans to continue investing in artificial intelligence models, system reliability, and user experience as part of its broader strategy to expand automated trading infrastructure. The company added that future development will focus on improving adaptability across different market cycles and enhancing execution consistency.

As financial markets continue to evolve alongside advances in data processing and computing power, automated trading systems are expected to play an increasingly prominent role in modern investment strategies.

About DkPingan

DkPingan is a financial technology company focused on the development of AI-powered quantitative trading systems. The company provides automated trading solutions that integrate algorithmic execution, real-time data analytics, and risk management tools, aiming to deliver efficient and scalable investment infrastructure for global users.

Media Contact

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DkPingan

Email: support@dkpingan.com

Website: www.dkpingan.com

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