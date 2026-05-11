Fnac Darty: Opening on May 12 of the takeover bid initiated by EP Group

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Ivry-sur-Seine – France, May 11, 2026, 6:45 PM CET

OPENING ON MAY 12 OF THE TAKEOVER BID INITIATED BY EP GROUP

Necessary authorizations for the opening of the Offer obtained: Control of foreign direct investments in France on March 26, 2026. Control of foreign subsidies regulation by the European Commission on May 4, 2026.

Statement of compliance by the French Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF") on May 7, 2026.

Opening of the Offer on May 12, 2026.

Closing of the Offer expected in H2 2026.

The Offer for the outstanding shares and OCEANEs of Fnac Darty announced by EP Group on January 26, 2026 was approved on May 7, 2026 by the AMF, which granted its visa on the offer document of EP FR HOLDCO, a company controlled by EP Group and set up for the purposes of the Offer, under number 26-128 and Fnac Darty's response document under number 26-129.

The AMF has published a notice announcing the opening of the Offer on May 12, 2026, specifying the timetable for the Offer and a closing after receipt of the supporting elements concerning the obtaining of the European Commission's clearance under merger control. Subject to obtaining this clearance, the Offer is expected to close in the second half of 2026. If successful, the Offer should then be reopened for at least ten trading days.

EP FR HOLDCO and Fnac Darty have made available to the public their respective "other information" documents, detailing their legal, financial and accounting characteristics.

The documentation linked to the Offer is available on Fnac Darty's website in the dedicated section (https://www.fnacdarty.com/en/group/investors/projet-doffre-publique-dachat-de-ep-group/ ) as well as on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org).

Jacques Veyrat, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Fnac Darty, said: « EP Group’s shareholder has been the Group's largest shareholder since 2023 through Vesa Equity Investment, which it controls. The Board of Directors unanimously welcomed the Offer. We are delighted that the project has obtained all the authorizations that will now allow the Offer to open. Shareholders who wish to tender their shares will now be able to do so. »

Terms and conditions of the Offer

The Offer price is €36 per share (2026 dividend for the 2025 financial year attached) and €81.121 per OCEANE.

The Board of Directors of Fnac Darty, on the recommendation of the Ad Hoc Committee, has issued a favorable opinion on the Offer detailed in the response document of Fnac Darty.

Ledouble, acting as an independent expert, has issued a report stating that the financial conditions of the Offer are fair for Fnac Darty's shareholders and OCEANE holders.



Disclaimer

This press release has been prepared for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to buy or a solicitation for the sale of Fnac Darty shares in any country, including France. The dissemination, publication or distribution of this press release may be subject to specific regulations or restrictions in certain countries. Accordingly, persons in possession of this notice are required to inform themselves of any local restrictions that may apply and to comply with them. Fnac Darty excludes any liability in the event of violation of applicable legal restrictions by any person.

About Fnac Darty

Fnac Darty is a European leader in omnichannel retail, a leading player in the sale of consumer electronics, household appliances, cultural and leisure goods. Present in 15 countries, mainly in France, Italy, Belgium, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland, it has nearly 30,000 employees and a multi-format network of around 1,500 stores, with strong positions on the web and a growing number of subscribers to its services. In 2025, the Group recorded sales of more than €10 billion. With Beyond everyday, its strategic plan for 2030, Fnac Darty is continuing its expansion in Europe and deepening its model based on omnichannel, services and circularity.

For more information: www.fnacdarty.com

CONTACTS

ANALYSTS/INVESTORS

Domitille Vielle – Head of Investor Relations – domitille.vielle@fnacdarty.com – +33 (0)6 03 86 05 02

Laura Parisot – Investor Relations Manager – laura.parisot@fnacdarty.com – +33 (0)6 64 74 27 18

PRESS

Bénédicte Debusschere – Head of Media Relations and Influence – benedicte.debusschere@fnacdarty.com – +33 (0)6 48 56 70 71

1 Assuming an interest period starting on March 23, 2026 and ending on September 7, 2026, as the expected settlement date of the initial acceptance period of the offer. The offer price per 2027 OCEANE will be adjusted according to the actual settlement date of the initial acceptance period.

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