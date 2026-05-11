New York, USA, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Personalized Medicine to Transform Modern Healthcare and Cross USD 1 Trillion by 2034 | DelveInsight

The personalized medicine market is experiencing strong growth driven by advances in genomics, biomarker-based diagnostics, and targeted therapies. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and cancer is accelerating demand for tailored treatment approaches that improve efficacy and reduce adverse effects. Technological innovations such as next-generation sequencing and AI-powered data analytics are further enabling precise patient stratification.

DelveInsight’s Personalized Medicine Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading personalized medicine companies’ market shares, challenges, personalized medicine market drivers, barriers, trends, and key personalized medicine companies in the market.

Personalized Medicine Market Summary

2025 Personalized Medicine Market Size: USD 524 Billion

USD 524 Billion 2034 Projected Personalized Medicine Market Size: USD 1 Trillion

USD 1 Trillion Personalized Medicine Market Growth Rate (2026-2034): ~ 9%

9% Largest Personalized Medicine Market: North America

North America Largest Product Type Segment: Personalized Nutrition & Wellness Category

Personalized Nutrition & Wellness Category Key Companies in the Personalized Medicine Market: Novartis AG, bluebird bio, Spark Therapeutics, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, CSL Behring, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer Inc., Amgen Inc., Dendreon Pharmaceuticals, Kite Pharma, Janssen Biotech, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Krystal Biotech, Myriad Genetics, Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Roche Diagnostics, 23andMe, Helix, Tempus, Foundation Medicine, Guardant Health, Nutrigenomix, Vitl, GenoPalate, DayTwo, Panaceutics, AHARA, Ayble Health, Season Health, ModifyHealth, LifeNome, Viome, Zoe, Amway (Nutrilite), Herbalife Nutrition, BASF, Nestlé Health Science, Vita Bella Health, Practo, mfine, Lybrate, Teladoc Health, Amwell, Doctor On Demand, and others

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Key Factors Contributing to the Rise in Growth of the Personalized Medicine Market

Advancements in Genomics and Molecular Biology: Rapid progress in genomic sequencing technologies and biomarker discovery has made it possible to understand individual genetic profiles at a much deeper level. The declining cost of genome sequencing and expansion of genomic databases have significantly improved accessibility to precision-based treatments.

Rapid progress in genomic sequencing technologies and biomarker discovery has made it possible to understand individual genetic profiles at a much deeper level. The declining cost of genome sequencing and expansion of genomic databases have significantly improved accessibility to precision-based treatments. Rising Demand for Targeted Therapies: Healthcare is shifting from a “one-size-fits-all” approach to targeted and patient-specific treatments, particularly in oncology, rare diseases, and chronic conditions. Personalized therapies improve treatment efficacy and reduce adverse effects, driving adoption across healthcare systems.

Healthcare is shifting from a “one-size-fits-all” approach to targeted and patient-specific treatments, particularly in oncology, rare diseases, and chronic conditions. Personalized therapies improve treatment efficacy and reduce adverse effects, driving adoption across healthcare systems. Increasing Prevalence of Chronic and Complex Diseases: The growing global burden of diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disorders, and diabetes is accelerating the need for individualized treatment strategies. Personalized medicine enables early diagnosis and optimized therapy selection, improving clinical outcomes.

The growing global burden of diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disorders, and diabetes is accelerating the need for individualized treatment strategies. Personalized medicine enables early diagnosis and optimized therapy selection, improving clinical outcomes. Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Big Data: The use of AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics is transforming personalized medicine by enabling faster and more accurate analysis of complex biological data. This supports biomarker identification, predictive modeling, and clinical decision-making.

The use of AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics is transforming personalized medicine by enabling faster and more accurate analysis of complex biological data. This supports biomarker identification, predictive modeling, and clinical decision-making. Growth in Precision Diagnostics and Companion Diagnostics: Advancements in molecular diagnostics, liquid biopsies, and companion diagnostics are enhancing the ability to match patients with the most effective therapies. These tools enable early detection and precise disease characterization, boosting market growth.

Advancements in molecular diagnostics, liquid biopsies, and companion diagnostics are enhancing the ability to match patients with the most effective therapies. These tools enable early detection and precise disease characterization, boosting market growth. Increasing Patient Awareness and Preventive Healthcare Trends: Consumers are becoming more aware of their genetic predispositions and are actively seeking personalized health insights, including genetic testing, personalized nutrition, and wellness solutions. This shift toward preventive care is expanding the market beyond traditional therapeutics.

Consumers are becoming more aware of their genetic predispositions and are actively seeking personalized health insights, including genetic testing, personalized nutrition, and wellness solutions. This shift toward preventive care is expanding the market beyond traditional therapeutics. Strong Investment and Strategic Collaborations: Rising investments from pharmaceutical, biotech, and technology companies, along with strategic partnerships between drug developers and diagnostic firms, are accelerating innovation and commercialization of personalized solutions.

Rising investments from pharmaceutical, biotech, and technology companies, along with strategic partnerships between drug developers and diagnostic firms, are accelerating innovation and commercialization of personalized solutions. Expansion of Digital Health and Telemedicine: Digital health platforms, electronic health records, and telemedicine are enabling data-driven, patient-centric care delivery, making personalized medicine more scalable and accessible across regions.

Digital health platforms, electronic health records, and telemedicine are enabling data-driven, patient-centric care delivery, making personalized medicine more scalable and accessible across regions. Government Support and Regulatory Advancements: Governments and regulatory bodies are increasingly supporting precision medicine initiatives through funding, national genomics programs, and frameworks for biomarker validation, which is fostering market growth.

Governments and regulatory bodies are increasingly supporting precision medicine initiatives through funding, national genomics programs, and frameworks for biomarker validation, which is fostering market growth. Growth of Biologics, Gene Therapy, and Pharmacogenomics: Advances in biologics, gene therapies, and pharmacogenomics are enabling highly individualized treatment approaches, particularly in oncology and rare diseases, further fueling market expansion.

Get a sneak peek at the personalized medicine market dynamics @ Personalized Medicine Market Trends

Regional Personalized Medicine Market Insights

North America

North America held the largest share, approximately 41%, of the personalized medicine market in 2025 among all regions.

This leadership is driven by the region’s well-established healthcare infrastructure, a strong concentration of major biotechnology and pharmaceutical players, and widespread adoption of advanced technologies such as next-generation sequencing and artificial intelligence.

Furthermore, robust government support, favorable regulatory policies, and rising demand for precision diagnostics and targeted therapies continue to reinforce North America’s dominant position in the market.

Europe

The personalized medicine market in Europe is experiencing robust and consistent expansion, largely fueled by significant progress in genomic technologies, rising uptake of targeted treatments, the growing role of pharmacogenomics, and supportive regulatory frameworks led by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

The increasing utilization of next-generation sequencing (NGS), liquid biopsies, and sophisticated molecular diagnostic tools is enhancing the early identification of genetic alterations and enabling more accurate treatment decisions, especially in oncology and rare disorders.

Simultaneously, the adoption of targeted therapies, including monoclonal antibodies, gene therapies, and CAR-T cell treatments, is transforming clinical approaches by focusing on specific disease biomarkers, which enhances patient outcomes while minimizing side effects.

In addition, pharmacogenomics is gaining momentum across European healthcare systems, allowing clinicians to customize drug choices and dosages based on individual genetic makeup, thereby improving both the safety and efficacy of treatments.

Asia-Pacific

The Asia-Pacific region is becoming a key engine of growth in the personalized medicine market, driven by rapid progress in genomic technologies, robust government backing for precision healthcare, a growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and wider adoption of targeted and pharmacogenomics-based therapies.

Nations such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India are making substantial investments in next-generation sequencing (NGS), AI-enabled diagnostics, and expansive genomic research initiatives, which are enhancing early disease detection and supporting more tailored treatment approaches.

Additionally, the region is experiencing significant growth in its biotechnology sector and clinical trial landscape, establishing APAC as a prominent center for innovative drug development and precision medicine, with a steadily increasing share in the global biopharmaceutical innovation pipeline.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the personalized medicine market, get a snapshot of the Personalized Medicine Market Share

Recent Developmental Activities in the Personalized Medicine Market

In April 2026, Roche initiated a new late-stage study for its gene therapy Elevidys following EMA feedback, reflecting ongoing regulatory engagement to enable future approval in Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

initiated a new late-stage study for its gene therapy Elevidys following EMA feedback, reflecting ongoing regulatory engagement to enable future approval in Duchenne muscular dystrophy. In March 2026, ZOE Limited announced the launch of ZOE 2.0, the latest step toward revolutionizing gut health and improving the health of millions. The new ZOE app is a personalised nutrition science powerhouse based on the world’s largest nutrition and microbiome science study.

announced the launch of ZOE 2.0, the latest step toward revolutionizing gut health and improving the health of millions. The new ZOE app is a personalised nutrition science powerhouse based on the world’s largest nutrition and microbiome science study. In February 2026, Japan continued strengthening its precision medicine ecosystem, with regulatory approvals for advanced medical technologies such as the Clarity II laser platform approved in China and Japan.

What is Personalized Medicine?

Personalized medicine, also known as precision medicine, is an approach to healthcare that tailors medical treatment and preventive strategies to an individual’s unique biological profile, lifestyle, and environment. It leverages advanced technologies such as genomics, biomarker analysis, and data analytics to understand how a person’s genetic makeup influences disease risk and response to therapies. Unlike the traditional “one-size-fits-all” model, personalized medicine enables clinicians to select the most effective treatments with fewer side effects, improving patient outcomes. This approach is particularly transformative in areas like oncology, rare diseases, and chronic conditions, where targeted therapies can significantly enhance treatment efficacy and quality of life.

Personalized Medicine Market Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2023–2034 Personalized Medicine Market CAGR ~9% Personalized Medicine Market Size by 2034 USD 1 Trillion Key Personalized Medicine Companies Novartis AG, bluebird bio, Spark Therapeutics, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, CSL Behring, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer Inc., Amgen Inc., Dendreon Pharmaceuticals, Kite Pharma, Janssen Biotech, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Krystal Biotech, Myriad Genetics, Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Roche Diagnostics, 23andMe, Helix, Tempus, Foundation Medicine, Guardant Health, Nutrigenomix, Vitl, GenoPalate, DayTwo, Panaceutics, AHARA, Ayble Health, Season Health, ModifyHealth, LifeNome, Viome, Zoe, Amway (Nutrilite), Herbalife Nutrition, BASF, Nestlé Health Science, Vita Bella Health, Practo, mfine, Lybrate, Teladoc Health, Amwell, Doctor On Demand, and others

Personalized Medicine Market Assessment

Personalized Medicine Market Segmentation Personalized Medicine Market Segmentation By Product Type: Personalized Therapeutics, Personalized Diagnostics, Personalized Nutrition & Wellness, and Personalized Digital Health & Telemedicine Personalized Medicine Market Segmentation By Application: Oncology, Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurology, Infectious Diseases, and Others Personalized Medicine Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Research & Academic Institutes, and Others Personalized Medicine Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Which MedTech key players in the personalized medicine market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Personalized Medicine Market Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Personalized Medicine Market Report Introduction 2 Personalized Medicine Market Executive Summary 3 Personalized Medicine Market Key Factors Analysis 4 Impact Analysis 5 Regulatory Analysis 6 Personalized Medicine Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 Personalized Medicine Market Assessment 8 Competitive Landscape 9 Startup Funding & Investment Trends 10 Personalized Medicine Market Company and Product Profiles 11 KOL Views 12 Project Approach 13 About DelveInsight 14 Disclaimer & Contact Us

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