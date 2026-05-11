PROTRAINING's Practical Business AI Training to GCC Organisations

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PROTRAINING has introduced an innovative new suite of AI training courses to help organisations develop practical artificial intelligence skills across their teams. The initiative is supported by an integration with AI Coaching technology, creating a pathway that combines workshop-based training with ongoing AI-powered coaching and development.

With a strong presence in Dubai’s corporate training sector, PROTRAINING focuses on delivering practical learning programmes that help employees improve workplace performance, communication , leadership , sales, and digital capability. Its new AI training courses build on that experience by addressing one of the most urgent skills gaps facing modern organisations: how to use AI tools effectively and responsibly in business.





The workshops are designed for professionals, managers, sales teams, and business leaders who want to understand how AI can support everyday work. Rather than focusing on technical theory, the training emphasises real use- cases, practical exercises, and tools that employees are already beginning to use and encounter.

Courses include AI Fundamentals, AI for Sales, and Prompt Engineering, with options for corporate customisation depending on the needs of each organisation. The goal is to help teams improve productivity, strengthen commercial performance, and make better use of AI in an increasingly fast-paced business environment.

The integration with AI Coaching adds an important post-training development layer. Through AI-supported coaching, organisations can empower their people to continue applying what they have learnt, turning short-term training into longer-term behavioural change. The practicality of 24/7 availability, in multiple languages removes many obstacles to post-training uptake. This combination of AI competency development with AI coaching reflects a growing demand among UAE businesses for AI learning that is practical, accessible, and aligned to real workplace outcomes.

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