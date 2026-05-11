project44 Launches Autopilot to Cut Freight Costs, Improve Data Quality, Optimize inventory Levels, and Accelerate Cash Flow

CHICAGO, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- project44 today launched Autopilot, a no-code platform for deploying AI agents that puts supply chain teams in control of AI-driven outcomes. Autopilot builds on more than 18 months of AI agent deployment across project44's network, spanning network operations, carrier onboarding, freight procurement, exception management and more. project44's AI agents are already delivering measurable results: a 4 percent reduction in freight spend while improving carrier visibility and on-time performance, a 70 percent reduction in manual coordination, up to 75 percent faster sourcing cycles, and up to 40 percent reduction in disruption-related costs. Autopilot unlocks the full potential of that agent portfolio with a system that runs continuously, agents executing autonomously, and supply chain teams supervising and controlling how they work.

All supply chains run on workflows. Shipments get delayed, data goes missing, carriers need to be contacted, exceptions need to be resolved. For years, those workflows ran on people. Teams were the detection system, the coordination system, and the resolution system. AI agents change that model. They can assist with workflows, take over processes entirely, and deliver outcomes autonomously around the clock, at a scale no team can match. Autopilot is the platform that makes that possible, automating the action layer that consumes thousands of hours in manual exception management, carrier coordination, and operational oversight.

Autopilot gives supply chain teams a single visual environment to design and orchestrate AI agent workflows that respond to real-time supply chain signals across their specific carriers, lanes, and operations. Teams configure the conditions. Agents execute. The system surfaces outcomes, without engineering resources or custom implementation.

"project44’s AI capabilities keep us ahead of the constant change that comes with managing a global carrier base," said Josh Moss, Process Lead, Global Supply Chain, Eastman Chemical Company. "Connections shift, carrier setups evolve, and keeping everything in sync at scale used to take real effort. What sets it apart is how configurable the platform is. We've been able to tailor it to the way our team actually operates, so the right work reaches the right people without manual intervention. It's allowed us to expand confidently into APAC and bring less technical carriers into the fold, without adding operational complexity."

From pre-built templates to tailored automation

Automating the action layer requires trust building and transparency with operators. Autopilot delivers a visual workflow canvas that maps how each agent-driven workflow operates, from trigger event through outcome resolution. Workflows start from pre-built templates grounded in project44's decade-plus of supply chain domain expertise, encoding the operational logic that determines when an agent should act, what information it needs, and how it should engage with carriers. Teams then tailor the steps to match their own escalation paths, notification preferences, and team structures.

Customer administrators can configure conditional branching to target specific carriers, lanes, or shipment types, and define post-agent operations including sending notifications, creating tasks, adding notes to shipments, or routing work to a human operator. A draft-and-publish model enables teams to iterate on workflow configurations safely without disrupting live operations. Every agent action is logged and auditable, with full conversation history available in Movement's Collaboration Center.

"Our customers shouldn't have to choose between speed and control," said Jett McCandless, Founder and CEO of project44. "With Autopilot, they get both. The agents are built. The context is there. Point it at your operation and the system goes to work, reducing freight spend, closing data gaps, unlocking cash tied up in inventory. They set the dials. We deliver the outcomes."

Enterprise governance without sacrificing speed

Autopilot is designed for enterprise deployment. Every agent action is logged and auditable through complete workflow history in Movement's Collaboration Center. Administrators control which workflows are active, set outreach frequency limits per carrier to prevent contact fatigue, and manage carrier contact directories directly within the platform. A role-based permission model ensures only authorized administrators can modify workflow configurations, while all users maintain full visibility into agent activity alongside their shipment data.

Grounded in the world's largest, most accurate and real-time logistics data graph

Autopilot workflows run on the same contextual foundation that powers project44's agent portfolio: a logistics data graph connecting more than 259,000 carriers and 1.5 billion shipments annually across 186 countries and territories. The platform processes more than 700 million logistics events each day, continuously validating and enriching carrier credentials, equipment records, and shipment execution data. This scale enables agents to identify data gaps and operational risks using historical patterns, carrier onboarding status, and real-time shipment data.

Part of project44’s AI Agent Orchestration

Autopilot builds on project44’s broader AI agent orchestration capabilities already operating across the platform. Today, dozens of AI agent use cases support core workflows across the supply chain. Agents have initiated nearly one million automated carrier communications to resolve visibility gaps and improve data accuracy across the network, while customer adoption of AI agents has increased more than 235 percent year over year.

Availability

Autopilot is available within project44's Decision Intelligence Platform. To request a demo, visit https://www.project44.com/get-a-demo/.

About project44

project44 is the Decision Intelligence Platform for the modern supply chain. Its context based AI transforms fragmented logistics management into unified intelligence, bringing certainty to global supply chain operations. With intelligent transportation management, end to end visibility, yard management and last mile solutions, project44 connects over 1.5 billion shipments annually for over 1,000 leading brands in manufacturing, automotive, retail, life sciences, food and beverage, CPG, and oil, chemical and gas. Learn more at project44.com.

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