FIT HOUSE OF BRANDS LAUNCHES ATHLETE OWNERSHIP INITIATIVE INTRODUCING A NEW PATHWAY FOR ATHLETES TO PARTICIPATE IN FITNESS FRANCHISE OWNERSHIP

AUSTIN, TX, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FIT House of Brands, a global leader in fitness franchising, today announced the launch of its Athlete Ownership Initiative – a strategic program designed to help current, transitioning, and semi-retired athletes build sustainable businesses through fitness franchise ownership.

As more athletes seek long-term financial security and identity beyond their playing careers, the Athlete Ownership Initiative provides a clear and structured pathway to entrepreneurship, leveraging the discipline, leadership, and performance mindset developed through sport.

“Too often, athletes are offered short-term opportunities instead of long-term ownership,” said Tom Dowd, Chief Executive Officer of FIT House of Brands. “This initiative is about creating a second arena — one where athletes can continue to compete, lead, and win by building businesses that can deliver both financial returns and community impact.”

The Athlete Ownership Initiative provides:

Access to FIT House of Brands’ growing portfolio of fitness and wellness franchise concepts

Structured ownership pathways tailored to different stages of an athlete’s career

Operational support, onboarding, and business coaching designed for first-time owners

Opportunities to integrate personal brand and community leadership into their business

The program is designed to meet athletes at critical transition points, including late-stage professional careers, retirement, and post-collegiate pathways.

FIT House of Brands is actively engaging with sports agencies, athlete networks, and alumni communities to expand access to the initiative nationwide, with plans to onboard its initial athlete-owners in 2026.

“We see this as a long-term platform, not just a short term program,” added Dowd. “Athletes bring unmatched credibility and influence to the fitness space and have a level of proven commitment and standards that will serve them very well within our organization. When paired with our business model and modalities, the powerful growth opportunity is amplified — both for the individual and the communities they serve.”

For more information, visit www.functionalinspiredtraining.com .

About FIT

FIT (Functional Inspired Training) House of Brands is a global fitness franchise company with a network of over 1,500 studios across over 55 countries. FIT provides franchisees with proven business models, operational support, and structured training programs across its house of brands:

F45 Training : A global leader in functional fitness, offering 45-minute team-based workouts that combine strength, cardio, and scientifically backed programming to build strength, improve endurance, and enhance longevity.

FS8 : FS8 fuses Pilates, Tone, and Yoga into a seamless, low-impact workout. Built on eight science-backed elements, FS8 is designed to enhance strength, flexibility, and mental well-being. The experience is dynamic yet restorative, offering a fresh take on fitness in an inclusive, community-driven environment.

VAURA Pilates : A sensory-driven reformer Pilates experience that blends precision and athletic training in an immersive environment. With neon lights, mirrored ceilings, and upbeat music, VAURA energizes both body and mind, creating a workout that feels as powerful as it is effective.

Recovery : A suite of solutions, including cold plunge, infrared sauna, and percussion therapy, designed to optimize recovery and performance.