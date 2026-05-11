The Kelley Financial Group Earns Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors 2026 Recognition

Sewickley, PA , May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Kelley Financial Group gains national recognition as Micah Kelley earns placement on the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors 2026 list. The ranking reflects a rigorous assessment of experience and sustained client outcomes under pressure. It underscores the firm’s role in helping clients maintain discipline and direction through uncertain market conditions.

The recognition places Micah Kelley and the team at The Kelley Financial Group among advisors selected through SHOOK Research, an independent organization that partners with Forbes to identify top financial professionals through in-depth interviews, compliance reviews, experience, and client retention. The distinction reflects a standard that prioritizes long-term client relationships and disciplined advisory practices. Micah Kelley shared, “I’m sincerely humbled to be named one of the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors and know it wouldn’t be possible without our clients trusting us and the entire team at The Kelley Financial Group.”



The Kelley Financial Group

The Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list highlights how top advisors guide clients through increasingly complex financial environments shaped by volatility, shifting interest rates, and economic uncertainty. The recognition reflects a focus on disciplined decision-making and long-term planning, reinforcing strategies that help clients stay aligned with their goals despite short-term market disruptions.

This distinction reflects the rising demand for steady financial guidance as investors face persistent market uncertainty. Economic shifts, interest rate changes, and ongoing volatility continue to test decision-making, increasing the need for structured strategies that maintain long-term direction.

At The Kelley Financial Group, this approach translates into financial planning defined by clarity, discipline, and long-term alignment. The firm develops strategies that help clients remain focused on their objectives, reducing reactive decisions driven by short-term market fluctuations.

Clients gain control through this structure. They rely on guidance that limits emotional reactions, keeps financial plans anchored during uncertainty, and protects long-term outcomes when markets create pressure to act too quickly. This approach helps ensure decisions remain aligned with long-term goals rather than driven by short-term market noise.

This level of discipline reflects the same standards used in the Forbes evaluation process, where consistency, client relationships, and execution define long-term success. Trust in The Kelley Financial Group is built on applying these principles through a structured approach that prioritizes clarity in decision-making and accountability at every stage.

This approach extends across how The Kelley Financial Group supports individuals and families navigating financial complexity. The firm combines disciplined planning with continuous evaluation, ensuring strategies remain aligned with long-term objectives as market conditions evolve.

This recognition reinforces the firm’s position within an industry where top advisors oversee trillions in client assets. It highlights the importance of structured planning, informed decision-making, and trusted advisory relationships in achieving long-term financial results.

To learn more, visit https://www.thekelleyfinancialgroup.com/.

About The Kelley Financial Group

The Kelley Financial Group provides financial guidance designed to bring structure and clarity to complex decisions. The firm works closely with clients to build strategies that reflect long-term priorities and adapt to changing conditions. Its approach emphasizes disciplined planning, thoughtful analysis, and consistent communication. By focusing on stability and direction, the firm helps clients move forward with confidence. This Sewickley-based wealth management firm continues to support individuals and families in making informed financial decisions that align with their goals.

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Media Contact

The Kelley Financial Group

Address: 1605 Carmody Ct #301 Sewickley, PA 15143

Phone: (412) 528-1920

Website: https://www.thekelleyfinancialgroup.com/

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