[Latest] Global Flexible Endoscope Market Size/Share Worth USD 22.7 Billion by 2035 at a 6% CAGR: Healthcare Foresights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Foresights has published a new research report titled “Flexible Endoscope Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Bronchoscopes, Laparoscopes, Otoscopes, Laryngoscopes, Cystoscopes, Ureteroscopes, Arthroscopes, Nasopharyngoscopes, Neuroendoscopes, Rhinoscopes, Gastrointestinal Endoscopes, Hysteroscopes, Gynecology Endoscopes), By End Use (Hospitals, Outpatient Facilities), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global Flexible Endoscope Market was valued at approximately USD 12.7 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 13.5 billion in 2026, with a projected value of around USD 22.7 billion by 2035, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

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Flexible Endoscope Market Revenue and Trends

A flexible endoscope is a medical tool that looks inside the body, finds problems, and treats them without making big cuts or through small openings.It has a long, thin, and flexible insertion tube that contains a light source, a high-resolution camera or a fiber-optic imaging system, and one or more working channels for instruments used in biopsy, suction, irrigation, or therapeutic procedures.. Flexible endoscopes' ability to bend and navigate through complex anatomical pathways makes them perfect for examining different parts of the body, such as the gastrointestinal tract, respiratory system, urinary tract, and other delicate structures. They are involved with many procedures including gastroscopy, colonoscopy, bronchoscopy, and cystoscopy and are central to the whole process of minimally invasive diagnostics and treatment that depends on real-time visualization with fair patient comfort level, quicker recovery, and lower risk compared to traditional surgical techniques. The market growth is driven by several factor such as increasing prevalence of cancer, growing product launch and increasing investment in emerging markets by the key market players.

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What factors significantly contribute to the growth of the flexible endoscope market?

The flexible endoscopes market is experiencing significant growth due to an amalgamation of various factors like clinical, technological, economic, and regulatory which in turn are increasing the number of procedures and speeding up the adoption of equipment across the different healthcare sectors.

The global burden of diseases affecting the gastrointestinal and respiratory systems which are very painful and expensive to treat as they include conditions like GERD, colorectal cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, COPD, and lung infections is also one of the main factors that is driving the endoscope market. Controlling and monitoring the diseases through endoscopic means requires frequent diagnosis and monitoring. Besides this, the industry is also turning to the less challenging method of open surgeries, i.e. flexible endoscopy, to do less harm to the patients and cut hospital stays and treatment costs.

In addition, medical science is advancing rapidly in technology, which is also a major factor driving the endoscope market. The introduction of high-definition and 4K imaging, along with better visualization techniques, AI-powered lesion detection, and advanced tissue imaging (optical biopsy), improves diagnostic accuracy and builds clinical confidence, making hospitals more likely to upgrade or replace their old systems. More focus on infection control and patient safety has also led to faster adoption of single-use flexible endoscopes and endoscopes with disposable parts, thus creating new revenue streams and penetrating high-risk procedures more effectively.

(A free sample of the Flexible Endoscope report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026

Includes tables and figures that have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Healthcare Foresights (HEALTHCARE FORESIGHTS) research methodology

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Segment Insight

By Product

The gynecology endoscopes segment is growing at a significant rate over the projected period. The growing number of gynecological disorders, such as uterine fibroids, endometriosis, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), and cancers of the cervix and uterus, is the main reason for the growth of this market. Patients suffering from such diseases invariably require the diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopic interventions of the highest order. As awareness of women’s health issues grows and screening and early intervention programs expand, mere reliance on flexible endoscopes for procedures translates into a large volume of procedures and, consequently, sales of the related equipment.

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Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Flexible Endoscope market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Flexible Endoscope market forward?

What are the Flexible Endoscope Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Flexible Endoscope Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do key players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the sample report for the Flexible Endoscope market and company profiles?

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Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Regional Insights

The flexible endoscope market has been dominated by North America. The North America region has also been supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, government initiatives that are conducive to healthcare, and optimum treatment coverage.

Besides, the Asia-Pacific market has the highest growth rate in the flexible endoscope market. The major influencing factor for this upsurge is the heavy burden of the target illnesses, and the expectation of a significant patient group is also going to help the growth of the area. The healthcare infrastructure in the region is improving, with increased investment from market players primarily driven by the booming demand for medical devices in the APAC region, leading to a certain degree of growth.

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Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 13.5 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 22.7 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 12.7 billion CAGR Growth Rate 6% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Product, End Use and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent Developments

In August 2024, KARL STORZ United States, a global leader in Operating Room (OR) integration, teamed up with FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation (Fujifilm), a major maker of endoscopic imaging and endosurgical products, to provide a wide range of solutions for both endoscopists and surgeons. The two companies will together promote Fujifilm’s exceptional flexible gastrointestinal (GI) endoscopes and KARL STORZ’s unmatched OR integration solutions. The partnership between Fujifilm and KARL STORZ will help upgrade surgical ORs, routine and interventional hospital GI suites, and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) with innovative OR integration and state-of-the-art flexible endoscopes in areas where most GI and surgical OR procedures are done. (Source: https://www.biopharmaapac.com/news/77/5181/karl-storz-and-fujifilm-healthcare-partner-to-enhance-gi-endoscopy-and-or-integration.html)

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List of the prominent players in the Flexible Endoscope Market:

Olympus Corporation

Cook Medical Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Company

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cantel Medical Corporation

Conmed Corporation

B. Braun SE

EndoMed Systems GmbH

Firefly Global

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

H.W. Andersen Products Ltd.

Hoya Corporation

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

Machida Endoscope Co. Ltd

Ambu A/S

Others

The Flexible Endoscope Market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Bronchoscopes

Laparoscopes

Otoscopes

Laryngoscopes

Cystoscopes

Ureteroscopes

Arthroscopes

Nasopharyngoscopes

Neuroendoscopes

Rhinoscopes

Gastrointestinal Endoscopes

Hysteroscopes

Gynecology Endoscopes

By End Use

Hospitals

Outpatient Facilities

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Flexible Endoscope Market @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/flexible-endoscope-market

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Flexible Endoscope Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Flexible Endoscope Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Flexible Endoscope Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Flexible Endoscope Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Flexible Endoscope Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What is the market analysis of the flexible endoscope market, considering its applications and types?

What Are Projections of the Global Flexible Endoscope Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimate of Cost and Profit? What Will Be the Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a Flexible Endoscope market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the Flexible Endoscope industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Flexible Endoscope Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for the Flexible Endoscope Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Flexible Endoscope Market @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/flexible-endoscope-market

Reasons to Purchase Flexible Endoscope Market Report

The Flexible Endoscope Market Report gives both qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market by looking at economic and non-economic factors.

Flexible Endoscope: The market report outlines the market value (in USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Flexible Endoscope Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Flexible Endoscope Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Flexible Endoscope market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

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What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Flexible Endoscope market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Flexible Endoscope market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Flexible Endoscope market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders in the worldwide flexible endoscope market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Flexible Endoscope industry.

Managers in the Flexible Endoscope sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Flexible Endoscope market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Flexible Endoscope products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

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