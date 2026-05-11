UPDATE -- Stratom Successfully Demonstrates eXpeditionary Cargo Loader for Air Force Tactical Airlift Operations

LOUISVILLE, Colo., May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratom today announced the successful demonstration of its eXpeditionary Cargo Loader (XCL), a lightweight material handling solution designed to support C-130 aircraft operating from austere airfields. Based on performance in the proof-of-concept effort, three additional operational units have expressed interest in acquiring additional systems to support daily operations and pre-production experimentation. Stratom is pursuing follow-on funding to mature the capability and enable acquisition of additional systems.

The demonstration, conducted in partnership with the Air Force Research Laboratory Center for Rapid Innovation (AFRL), validated XCL’s ability to support Agile Combat Employment and contested logistics missions by enabling cargo movement in austere and expeditionary environments. The system met or exceeded all prototype test objectives, including rapid deployment and operational performance with Air Force personnel.

XCL is a tethered remote control material handling system capable of moving up to 10,000 pounds of cargo while occupying a single 463L pallet position on a C-130 aircraft. Conventional equipment can require up to three pallet positions, significantly limiting space for mission-critical cargo. By reducing this footprint, XCL enables aircraft to carry two to five additional pallet positions of cargo, equipment or personnel, improving aircraft utilization and mission flexibility, while reducing resources necessary to conduct logistics missions.

“XCL was designed to address a clear operational constraint in tactical airlift,” said Mark Gordon, president and CEO of Stratom. “By increasing usable cargo capacity and reducing equipment footprint, we are enabling more efficient sorties and supporting mission effectiveness in contested environments.”

Designed for austere conditions, XCL operates on a tracked platform that enables mobility across sand, dirt and uneven terrain. Its low-signature and small footprint architecture minimizes emissions from radios or sensors, reducing detectability in forward operating environments. The system also supports Department of the Air Force operational energy priorities by reducing fuel demand and the number of required sorties to complete airlift objectives.

“XCL was engineered for the realities of tactical airlift operations,” said Stefan Elsener, director of engineering operations and program management. “We can deploy from air transport and begin operations in under 10 minutes of arrival and operators can get up to speed quickly using an intuitive control system. The goal was to deliver a capability, with lower complexity, that works immediately in austere environments, and ultimately reduces risk to warfighters while improving effectiveness.”

Key technical features of XCL include:

Sub-5,000-pound system weight

10,000-pound lift capacity

Single pallet position footprint for C-130 transport

Tethered remote control operation

Tracked mobility for austere terrain

Compatibility with 463L pallets and ISU containers

Stratom will showcase XCL at the Support Equipment and Vehicle Modernization Summit, May 11-15. Attendees can learn more about the system’s role in enabling Agile Combat Employment (ACE) and improving expeditionary logistics capabilities in contested environments.

About Stratom

Stratom is a global leader in the development of autonomous ground vehicles and robotic systems for commercial and defense applications. Specializing in autonomous cargo movement, robotic refueling, robotic hazardous liquid transfer and autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), the company’s military-proven tools, methods, technologies and strategic services solve the most difficult logistics and operational challenges. Whether in safe, controlled settings or dynamic and challenging terrain, Stratom provides unique solutions to meet each customer’s specific needs. With its extensive expertise in R&D, engineering and system integration of autonomous technologies and solutions, Stratom, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, is the go-to expert for global corporations, local businesses and government institutions. To learn more, visit stratom.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Disclaimers:

1. Reference to any specific commercial product, process, or service by trade name, trademark, manufacturer, or otherwise does not necessarily constitute or imply its endorsement, recommendation, or favoring by the Department of the Air Force, the Department of War, or the United States Government.

2. The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of War, or the U.S. government.

Media Contact:

Kendra Westerkamp, C4Spark

+1-720-261-2300

Kendra@C4Spark.com

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