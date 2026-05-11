Denny’s Brings Canada’s Modern Diner to St. Albert with New Jensen Lakes Restaurant





ST ALBERT, Alberta, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s Canada is excited to announce the opening of Denny’s Jensen Lakes, bringing Canada’s Modern Diner to St. Albert for the first time. Opened April 27, the new restaurant is located at Jensen Lakes Crossing, a vibrant and rapidly growing community in St. Albert.

With a welcoming atmosphere and a menu built around fresh ingredients and thoughtfully crafted dishes that deliver value beyond price, Denny’s Jensen Lakes will offer guests a place to gather and enjoy great food any time of day.

“Alberta has always been an important part of the Denny’s story, and we’re proud to continue expanding our presence in this province,” said Ron Cecillon, President and Chief Operating Officer, Denny’s Canada, Bar One and UK & Ireland Restaurant Group. “Opening our first restaurant in St. Albert allows us to connect with a new community while delivering the same familiar Denny’s experience our guests know and love, in a brand-new space.”





As a proudly Canadian owned and operated brand, Denny’s Canada has been serving Alberta communities for decades, with now 32 locations in the province. The opening of Denny’s Jensen Lakes reflects the brand’s ongoing commitment to growing alongside the communities it serves while delivering the hearty, crave-worthy breakfasts guests know and love. From the classic Country-Fried Steak & Eggs, featuring a Southern-fried chopped beef steak smothered in rich country gravy with eggs, hash browns and toast, to the indulgent Grand Slamwich®, packed with scrambled eggs, sausage, Applewood-smoked bacon, ham and American cheese on golden-grilled sourdough, served with crispy hash browns.





“Jensen Lakes is an exciting and evolving community, and we’re thrilled to become part of it,” said John Yoingco, Franchise Business Development Manager, Denny’s Canada. “Our team looks forward to welcoming St. Albert residents with the great food, friendly service, and comfortable atmosphere that define the Denny’s experience.”

Located at #730 – 860 St. Albert Trail, Denny’s Jensen Lakes will be open seven days a week and offer dine-in service for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late-night dining. Guests are invited to experience familiar favourites made fresh at Denny’s newest Alberta location.

About Denny’s Canada

Northland Properties Corp DBA Denny’s (Denny’s Canada) is headquartered in Vancouver and is part of the highly regarded worldwide Denny’s organization. Northland Properties Corp DBA currently operates and franchises 73 Denny’s restaurants across Canada, having a well-deserved reputation for high-quality food and guest satisfaction. From fluffy pancakes to crispy bacon, to juicy burgers, to something from the Fit Fare® Menu, guests will always find delicious value and variety.

More information can be found at www.dennys.ca or on social @dennyscanada.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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