CryptoBell.Live Launches National Broadcast Platform across 60 million US households to Bring AI, Blockchain & Crypto Mainstream

New York, USA, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CryptoBell.Live, the flagship media production of Content Syndicate — parent company of Blockchain Wire — has officially launched to bring AI, blockchain, and cryptocurrency conversations into mainstream America.

The platform is now accepting applications for its May18th episode and beyond.

Apply at cryptobell.live.

Built for Reach. Engineered for Impact.

CryptoBell.Live is more than a content platform — it’s market influence infrastructure. At its core is a high-end interview series hosted by veteran financial journalists, paired with a multi-channel distribution engine that puts participants in front of audiences they can't reach on their own.

Selected leaders receive a complete media package:

30-Minute Long-Form Interview — an in-depth conversation with hosts including Jake Novak or Eleanor Terrett

— an in-depth conversation with hosts including Jake Novak or Eleanor Terrett 60-Second Power Report — a broadcast-optimized segment distilled from the full interview, built for mass distribution

— a broadcast-optimized segment distilled from the full interview, built for mass distribution Audio Commercial Syndication — a professionally produced clip distributed across 500+ radio affiliates nationwide

Distribution That Moves Markets

Television: The Power Report airs on Newsmax — reaching 60+ million U.S. households during market open and close

The Power Report airs on Newsmax — reaching 60+ million U.S. households during market open and close Radio : Syndicated across 500+ affiliates

: Syndicated across 500+ affiliates Streaming & OTT: Distributed across CNN, Fox Business, CNBC, Bloomberg Television, and ESPN — reaching an estimated 7–14 million households

Distributed across CNN, Fox Business, CNBC, Bloomberg Television, and ESPN — reaching an estimated 7–14 million households Broadcast Rotation: Each Power Report runs a 4-week cycle with ~15 airings, generating 11+ million impressions

Campaigns are priced at a $17 CPM. Participants retain perpetual rights to their full-length interview.

"This is how important conversations scale," said Sandra Ditore, CEO of Content Syndicate. "We're creating a direct bridge between the innovators building the future and the mainstream audiences who need to understand it."

Already in Market

CryptoBell.Live recently featured Brittany Kaiser, CEO of Alpha Compute (NASDAQ: ALP), in conversation with Jake Novak on AI, data privacy, and the future of secure computing.

"Platforms like CryptoBell.Live are essential for bringing these conversations into the mainstream," said Kaiser. "I'm passionate about educating consumers on how AI and data-driven systems are shaping their daily lives — and this is exactly the vehicle to do it."

Featured Episode

“AI, Data Privacy & The Future of Secure Computing | Brittany Kaiser x Jake Novak” (29 min)





The accompanying 60-second Power Report highlights key insights from the conversation and is distributed across national broadcast and digital platforms.

Media Kit: View the full media kit here: https://www.cryptobell.live/mediakit

About CryptoBell.Live

CryptoBell.Live is a flagship production of Content Syndicate, purpose-built to elevate innovation leaders through premium multi-platform storytelling and global media distribution. Learn more at Cryptobell.Live.

About Alpha Compute Corp.

Alpha Compute Corp. (NASDAQ: ALP), formerly AlphaTON Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: ATON), owns and operates AI infrastructure powered by confidential compute and hardware-level encryption. Alpha Compute's GPU assets deliver privacy-preserving computation to partners and applications including Telegram, Animoca Brands, and Midnight Network. Learn more at alphacompute.ai.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions and assume all associated risks. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.