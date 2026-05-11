UTR Sports Transforms the Racquet Sports Membership Model with the Reimagined Power Membership

Miami, FL, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UTR Sports, a global leader in tennis and pickleball, today announced a landmark collaboration with Fabletics, the world’s largest digitally native activewear brand, to add the Fabletics VIP membership and over $1,000 in premium activewear benefits to the annual UTR Power Membership. Combined with Global Privileges, the Fabletics addition completes a reimagined membership built on three pillars of Play. Stay. Style. that delivers more than $1,450 in combined annual value for just $10 per month.

With this expansion, UTR Sports becomes the first racquet sports platform to combine world-class analytics, global travel savings, and premium activewear benefits into a single membership. The UTR Power Annual Membership now gives players, parents, coaches, and organizers everything they need to play smarter, travel for less, and look their best both on and off the court.

With Fabletics’ VIP membership, Power Annual Members based in the U.S. unlock VIP pricing which is up to 50% off standard pricing, exclusive access to members-only collection drops and events, loyalty points and rewards, complimentary access to the FIT by Fabletics app (a $14.99/month value) and free shipping on qualifying orders over $59.95. Fabletics’ high-performance activewear is purpose-built for the active lifestyles of the racquet sports community.

“With the addition of Fabletics’ VIP memberships at no incremental cost, our UTR Power Membership is now 3 memberships in 1 and delivers an unmatched combination of performance, savings, and style for the racquet sports community,” said Mark Leschly, Chairman and CEO of UTR Sports. “For $10 per month, members receive more than $1,450 in value across analytics, travel, and activewear benefits and savings that extend well beyond the court. We are delivering on our commitment to make tennis and pickleball more affordable, more accessible, and more rewarding for millions of players, parents, coaches, and organizers worldwide.”

“Fabletics and UTR Sports share a commitment to supporting athletes through performance, accessibility and community,” said Meera Bhatia, President, Fabletics. “This partnership gives UTR Power members access to premium activewear that delivers the performance, comfort and versatility today’s athletes expect — while making that product more accessible through the Fabletics VIP membership experience.”

Play : UTR Power ($200+ Value)

At its core, the Power Membership delivers the world’s most advanced tennis and pickleball analytics platform. Members receive UTR’s patented two-decimal ratings, in-depth analytics and head-to-head tools, access to elite and professional tennis, match predictions, recruiting tools, and savings on UTR events.

Stay : Global Privileges Plus ($250+ Value)

Available globally, Power Annual Members receive Global Privileges Plus, a premium travel benefits package powered by Hotel Planner, the Official Accommodations Partner of UTR Sports. Benefits include savings of up to 60% across over 1.4M hotels worldwide, a $100 hotel voucher, airport lounge access, car rental discounts, and premium travel perks all designed for a community that travels extensively for competition and personal enjoyment.

Style : UTR Power x Fabletics VIP Membership ($1,000+ Value, U.S. Only)

Power Annual Members based in the U.S. receive Fabletics VIP Member benefits, including VIP pricing which is 20-50% off retail pricing, loyalty points, complimentary FIT app access, free shipping on qualifying orders over $59.95, and exclusive access to members-only collection drops and events.

The 3-in-1 UTR Power Membership is available now. To learn more, visit www.utrsports.net.

About UTR Sports

The mission of UTR Sports is to connect and grow the sports of tennis and pickleball with accurate global ratings, innovative software and events, and a global community centered around level-based play. The UTR Sports Platform is anchored by our renowned and patented ratings technology. UTR Sports provides the technology and solutions relevant and valuable to players, from recreational to professional, coaches, and organizers. UTR Sports is creating opportunities and pathways for players from all over the world, in all stages of life, to find better matches and unlock a more fun, affordable, and flexible experience. To learn more, visit www.utrsports.net.

About Fabletics

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in El Segundo, CA, Fabletics is the world’s largest digitally native activewear brand, fusing style-centric design with cutting-edge technology to deliver fashionable, high-performance active lifewear at an accessible price. Powered by its proprietary Fashion OS tech platform and an innovative VIP membership program, Fabletics offers a uniquely personalized shopping experience to its more than 3 million active customers. The brand has evolved activewear beyond the gym into every aspect of daily life—championing confidence, inclusivity, and self-expression for everyone and every body. Fabletics collections are available online in the U.S., Canada, and Europe, and in person at over 120 state-of-the-art retail stores.

Media Contacts:

UTR Sports: Ben Makarenko, ben.makarenko@utrsports.com

Fabletics: press@fabletics.com