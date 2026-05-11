Vertical Supply Group Acquires Ohio-Based Malta Dynamics, Leaders in Construction Safety

GREENSBORO, N.C., May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertical Supply Group (VSG), a leading B2B and B2C supplier and manufacturer of life safety equipment for arborists, technical rescue, utility workers, military, lifting, and outdoor climbing markets, announced it has purchased Malta Dynamics of Malta, Ohio, from Watertown Enterprises. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Malta Dynamics has 32 employees and was founded in 2015 by Damian Lang, CEO of Watertown Enterprises. Malta Dynamics is a full-service manufacturing company specializing in engineered mobile fall protection solutions and personal protective equipment, primarily serving construction and industrial customers in North America.

Jeff Morris, CEO of Vertical Supply Group, said, “We are very excited about this acquisition, as Malta Dynamics and VSG have a lot in common. We share a passion for helping professionals work more safely, efficiently, and comfortably, backed by outstanding customer service and a reputation for quality, innovation, reliability, and expertise in the work-at-height sector.”

“Malta Dynamics represents an important step in VSG’s growth strategy and an opportunity to expand into new markets. Their products are a great fit for our business, and we look forward to strengthening our position in the construction and industrial channels.”

Malta Dynamics will continue to be led by President Greg Brown, who joins the Vertical Supply Group leadership team. Brown will now report directly to CEO Jeff Morris.

Damian Lang, CEO of Watertown Enterprises, stated, “I am extremely pleased to see Malta Dynamics join a global team of industrial safety solution experts. Both companies are based on a very customer-centric philosophy, and I anticipate a smooth transition for our customers and employees under Greg’s strong leadership.”

With this acquisition, Vertical Supply Group now has approximately 495 employees across the US, Canada, and the UK, with 18 locations globally.

About Vertical Supply Group: Vertical Supply Group (VSG) and its family of industry-leading brands serve professionals in the arbor, rescue, utility, military, lifting, and outdoor markets with a broad portfolio of work-at-height safety equipment solutions. With customers around the world, VSG and its brands Sterling, Notch, Rope Logic, Yates, Silky, Liftin Gear, Action Ram, and G-Force, as well as webstores TreeStuff.com, SherrillTree.com, HoneyBros.com, Safety Liftin Gear, TheArboristStore.com, UtilityDirect.com, Bishco.com, and RescueDirect.com, offer a comprehensive range of innovative products for arborists, climbers, emergency, technical rescue, and other work-at-height experts. Learn more at Vertical Supply Group.

About Malta Dynamics: Malta Dynamics is a full-service manufacturing company specializing in fall protection solutions. We design, engineer, and manufacture safety products to serve our customers in construction, aviation, manufacturing, warehousing, masonry, and more. Learn more at Malta Dynamics.

Contact: Brick PR, Karl Wiedemann, 203-906-5806, karl@brickpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/91466c92-e1bf-45e0-9482-fdcbc724a433