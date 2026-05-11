Important Notice to Long-Term Shareholders of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK); Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE: HTGC); LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ); and MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB): Grabar Law Office Investigates Claims on Your Behalf

PHILADELPHIA, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY (NYSE: GPK):

WHAT IS HAPPENING? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you have held Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) shares since prior to February 4, 2025, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. You are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/gpk-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. Alternatively, if you purchased Graphic Packaging stock between February 4, 2025 and February 2, 2026, you can participate in the class action.

WHY? A recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint alleges that Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) and certain of its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (i) Graphic Packaging was experiencing, inter alia, significant inventory management issues, as well as significantly reduced demand and volumes and increased costs; (ii) Defendants downplayed the true scope and severity of the foregoing issues, which were likely to, and did, have a material negative impact on the Company’s business and financial results; (iii) Defendants likewise overstated the strength and sustainability of the Company’s business model and operations, as well as its ability to weather ongoing macroeconomic headwinds; (iv) accordingly, the Company’s previously issued FY 2025 financial guidance was unreliable and/or unrealistic; and (v) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you have held Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) shares since prior to February 4, 2025, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/gpk-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Alternatively, if you purchased Graphic Packaging stock between February 4, 2025 and February 2, 2026, you can participate in the class action.

#GraphicPackaging #GPK $GPK

HERCULES CAPITAL INC. (NYSE: HTGC) :

WHAT IS HAPPENING? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE: HTGC). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors of Hercules Capital breached their fiduciary duties owed to the Company.

If you purchased Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) shares prior to May 1, 2025, and continue to hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/hercules-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You may be able to seek corporate governance reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court-approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

WHY? According to a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE: HTGC), through certain of its officers, made materially false and misleading statements or failed to disclose that: (1) Hercules Capital overstated the due diligence with which it conducted its deal sourcing and/or loan origination process; (2) Hercules Capital overstated the due diligence with which it conducted its portfolio valuation process; (3) Hercules Capital reported misclassified portfolio investments; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Hercules Capital overstated and/or misrepresented its portfolio valuations; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about Hercules Capital's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

WHAT CAN YOU DO NOW? If you purchased or otherwise acquired Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) shares prior to May 1, 2025, and still hold shares today, you may have legal claims and may be able to seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court-approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. For more information, please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/hercules-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

$HTGC #HTGC #HerculesCapital

LKQ CORPORATION (NASDAQ: LKQ):

WHAT IS HAPPENING? Grabar Law Office is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ). The investigation concerns whether certain officers of the company have breached their fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) shares prior to February 27, 2023, and still hold shares today, you should visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/lkq-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost you whatsoever. Alternatively, shareholders who purchased LKQ Corporation shares between February 27, 2023, and July 23, 2025, can participate in the class action.

WHY? A recently filed federal securities class action alleges that LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ), through certain of its senior executives, misled investors regarding the performance and risks associated with its $2.1 billion acquisition of Uni-Select, including the FinishMaster business.

According to the underlying securities fraud complaint, LKQ Corporation, through certain of its officers, made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) FinishMaster was losing major customers even before the acquisition closed; (2) the business was unable to maintain market share amid increasing competition; (3) integration efforts were not producing the expected revenue or margin benefits; and (4) competitive pricing pressure was eroding profitability. As a result, it is alleged that LKQ’s reported financial strength and growth prospects were materially overstated. Investors only began to learn the truth through a series of disclosures between April 2024 and July 2025, when LKQ cut financial guidance multiple times; reported missed revenue and margin targets; admitted that FinishMaster had been losing customers since before the acquisition; and disclosed ongoing market share losses due to competitive pricing pressure.

WHAT CAN YOU DO NOW? If you have held LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) shares since prior to February 27, 2023, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost you whatsoever. Visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/lkq-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085 to learn more. Alternatively, shareholders who purchased LKQ Corporation shares between February 27, 2023, and July 23, 2025, can participate in the class action.

$LKQ #LKQ #LKQCorporation

MONGODB, INC. (NASDAQ: MDB) – Securities Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss:

WHAT IS HAPPENING? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB), shares prior to June 1, 2023, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/mongodb-shareholder-investigation, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

WHY? Key allegations of a federal securities fraud class action complaint filed against MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) and certain of its officers have now survived a motion to dismiss.

The underlying securities fraud complaint alleged that MongoDB, through certain of its officers, made materially false and misleading statements and engaged in a scheme to deceive the market through a course of conduct that artificially inflated the price of MongoDB's common stock and operated as a fraud or deceit by materially misleading the investing public with respect to its sales initiative structure, as well as growth and revenue expectations.

On April 30, 2026, the Court determined that certain statements—primarily those about workload quality, growth, and consumption—are plausibly pled as actionable omissions because they failed to disclose that FY2024 workloads were not consuming as expected.

Specifically, the Court determined that “Lead plaintiffs have adequately pleaded scienter with respect to the plausibly misleading statements which failed to disclose" that certain 2024 customer contracts weren't leading to typical revenues for the company. Moreover, the Court found that CEO Dev C. Ittycheria’s statement that the Company was "acquiring high-quality workloads" with its new customers, and finance executive Serge Tanjga's statement that relevant changes to the company's sales organization wouldn't affect "mechanics of the financial model for next year were actionable. The Court also determined thar is was adequately pled that Ittycheria misled investors when he said that relevant "consumption trends have been steady for several quarters now. "The investors also sufficiently pled the claim that former Chief Financial Officer Michael Lawrence Gordon misled them when he said that the relevant new customer relationships were "accretive to growth."



WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB), shares prior to June 1, 2023, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/mongodb-shareholder-investigation, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

#MongoDB $MDB #MDB

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Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.

Grabar Law Office

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Tel: 267-507-6085

Email: jgrabar@grabarlaw.com