Capgemini SE: Notice of publication of a bond prospectus

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Investor relations:

Vincent Biraud

Tel.: +33 1 47 54 50 87

vincent.biraud@capgemini.com

CAPGEMINI

Société Européenne (European Company) with a share capital of €1,359,429,368

Registered office at 11 rue de Tilsitt, 75017 Paris (France)

330 703 84 RCS Paris

Paris, May 11, 2026.

Notice of publication of a bond prospectus

Capgemini (Euronext Paris: CAP) announces the publication of the prospectus with visa number 26-131 granted by the French financial authority (AMF, Autorité des Marchés Financiers) relating to a bond issuance of €800 million with a maturity of 7 years and a coupon of 3.875% (ISIN FR0014018BQ0).

The prospectus is available on the website of the company ( www.capgemini.com ) and on the AMF website ( www.amf-france.org ).

About Capgemini

Capgemini is an AI-powered global business and technology transformation partner, delivering tangible business value. We imagine the future of organizations and make it real with AI, technology and people. With our strong heritage of nearly 60 years, we are a responsible and diverse group of over 420,000 team members in more than 50 countries. We deliver end-to-end services and solutions with our deep industry expertise and strong partner ecosystem, leveraging our capabilities across strategy, technology, design, engineering and business operations. The Group reported 2025 global revenues of €22.5 billion.

Make it real | www.capgemini.com

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