The Peach Cobbler Factory Continues Massive Expansion in Texas With New Location in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Peach Cobbler Factory continues its massive expansion across the State of Texas with the announcement of a new location coming to Round Rock, Texas.

The new dessert destination will be owned and operated by Donna Doss and Derrick Ross, bringing the fast-growing brand’s famous cobblers, banana puddings, cookies, cinnamon rolls, brownies, churro stix, cheesecakes, milkshakes, ice cream, and more to the Round Rock community.

The new location will be located at:

2000 S I-35 Frontage Rd, K-4

Round Rock, TX 78681

Texas continues to be one of the company’s strongest growth markets as The Peach Cobbler Factory rapidly expands its footprint throughout the state with traditional stores, mobile operations, catering, and delivery-focused dessert destinations.

“We are excited to continue our aggressive growth throughout Texas and welcome Donna Doss and Derrick Ross to The Peach Cobbler Factory family,” said Greg George, CEO of The Peach Cobbler Factory. “Round Rock is a tremendous market with incredible growth, and we believe this location will become a favorite dessert destination for the community.”

The Peach Cobbler Factory is known for its wide variety of Southern-inspired desserts, including its signature cobblers served with free ice cream, premium banana puddings, cookies, brownies, cinnamon rolls, churro stix, cheesecakes, milkshakes, ice cream, and more.

Guests will be able to enjoy:

Dine-In

Take Out ️

Delivery

Catering

Events & Pop-Ups

Late Night Dessert Delivery





About The Peach Cobbler Factory

Founded in 2013 and franchising since 2022, The Peach Cobbler Factory has quickly become one of America’s fastest-growing dessert chains with over 130 locations and mobile operations operating or in development across the United States. The brand is known for its Southern desserts, innovative growth strategy, and expanding presence in traditional retail locations, airports, stadiums, universities, and mobile dessert operations.

The company is co-owned by Larry Johnston, former Chairman and CEO of Albertsons Inc., and Greg George, a franchising veteran with more than 25 years of experience building and scaling successful franchise brands.

For more information about The Peach Cobbler Factory or to find a location near you, visit PeachCobblerFactory.com .

For franchise information, please visit PeachCobblerFactory.com/franchising/ .

Contact:

Emeka Diayi

Director of Social

The Peach Cobbler Factory

emeka@peachcobblerfactory.com

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