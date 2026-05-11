Mountain America Credit Union Ranked No. 1 Credit Union in the US for SBA Lending for 22 Consecutive Years

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SANDY, Utah, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union’s long-standing leadership in Small Business Administration (SBA) lending continues to set it apart nationally. Final 2025 data from Callahan & Associates ranks Mountain America as the top credit union SBA lender in the nation by both total loan dollars and number of loans in its portfolio—marking more than two decades of sustained leadership.

Building on this achievement, Mountain America has also been recognized by the SBA Utah and Nevada district offices as a top regional lender for 2025, further strengthening its reputation as a national leader in small business lending.

In a letter to Mountain America, SBA Utah District Director Marla Trollan said, “We recognize your organization for your business success and community contributions. This award is reflective of your leadership and commitment to growing our economy, creating good jobs in our communities and supporting the next generation of business leaders.”

Each year, the SBA recognizes lending partners that help small businesses access the capital they need. SBA-backed loans provide lenders with added security while empowering entrepreneurs with critical funding.

“We are thankful for committed lending partners who actively leverage SBA loan programs to ensure small businesses have the capital to grow, expand and create jobs in their communities,” said Saul Ramos, Nevada SBA district director.

Mountain America’s recognition in Utah and Nevada reflects its continued geographic expansion and commitment to serving business owners across the West.

“For more than 20 years, Mountain America has remained dedicated to helping small businesses succeed through SBA lending,” said Chad Witcher, vice president of business lending at Mountain America Credit Union. “Being recognized in Utah and Nevada, along with our national ranking, speaks to the strength of our team and our commitment to helping businesses thrive.”

Mountain America was formally recognized during a ceremony on April 17, 2026, in Salt Lake City, Utah, and was presented with the Nevada district award on May 8, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In addition to its lending recognition, two Mountain America business members—Western Timber Frame and Cedar Bear Naturales—have been selected by the SBA Utah District Office as Manufacturing Small Business of the Year, further highlighting the credit union’s impact in supporting successful local businesses.

With a legacy spanning more than two decades as a leading SBA lender among the nation’s largest credit unions, Mountain America continues to be a trusted partner for entrepreneurs seeking capital, expertise and long-term growth.

For more information about Mountain America Credit Union, visit macu.com.