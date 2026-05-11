CN Expands Certified Rail-Ready Site Program with New Industrial Development Opportunities

MONTREAL, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) today announced that it will be adding five new industrial development sites to its Certified Rail-Ready Sites program, and re-certifying six of its existing U.S sites across the Company’s network.

These eleven sites will be certified through CN’s new partnership with the Site Selectors Guild’s REDI Sites program, an industry-recognized certification framework designed to bring greater rigor, consistency, and credibility to industrial site readiness.

“Industrial development decisions require speed, certainty, and long-term infrastructure confidence. CN’s Certified Rail-Ready Sites program helps businesses move more quickly from site selection to operations by identifying strategic, rail-served locations that are ready for investment and connected to markets across North America.”

- Janet Drysdale, Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer, CN



“In today’s environment, readiness is a competitive advantage. CN is leaning into that by advancing sites through the REDI Sites designation process, bringing greater rigor, consistency, and credibility to how its portfolio is positioned. Companies want clear information and fewer surprises, and REDI’s independent review helps deliver that confidence.”

- Didi Caldwell, President & CEO, Global Location Strategies and REDI Sites Board Chair.



CN’s Certified Rail-Ready Sites program identifies and pre-qualifies strategic industrial locations with direct access to CN’s network. Sites are evaluated based on key criteria, including zoning, environmental considerations, utility availability, and transportation infrastructure, helping reduce development risk and accelerate project timelines for businesses and investors. CN also works with qualified consulting and engineering firms to support the certification process and strengthen site marketing efforts.

The five new sites submitted for certification include:

Michigan AMD, Genesee County, MI – 1,400 acres

Buick City – RACER Trust, Burton, MI – 55 acres

Carbondale Site, Jackson County, IL – 100 acres

Leatherman Site, DeSoto County, MS – 190 acres

Willow Glen Site, Iberville Parish, LA – 500 acres





The six rail-served sites that will be re-certified include:

Enterprise Park at Fulton, Fulton KY - 53 acres

Helena Industrial Complex, Jackson County MS - 46 acres

Mattoon Prairie Industrial Park, Coles County IL - 420 acres

MEC Smart Park, Cassopolis MI - 70 acres

NW TN Regional, Obion County TN - 296 acres

Rialto Industrial Park, Covington TN - 146 acres





CN’s Certified Rail-Ready Sites are strategically located across key industrial regions in Canada and the United States and are supported by CN’s broader network of transload and distribution facilities, helping connect businesses to markets across North America.

About CN

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

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