Report from the Annual General Meeting of Nilörngruppen AB

The following was decided at the Annual General Meeting of Nilörngruppen AB held 11 May 2026:

The Income Statement and the Balance Sheet, the Consolidated Income Statement and the Consolidated Balance Sheet for 2025 were approved. The Annual General Meeting granted discharge to the members of the Board of Directors and the President for their management during the 2025 operating year.

Dividend to shareholders was decided to be paid at SEK 1.50 per share (total SEK 17.1 million) in accordance with the Board's proposal. The record date for the right to receive dividends was set for 13 May 2026 and a dividend to shareholders is expected to be paid on 19 May 2026.

The Annual General Meeting decided that directors’ fees in a total amount of SEK 840,000 be paid, with SEK 280,000 to the Chairman of the Board of Directors and SEK 140,000 to each of the members of the Board of Directors. Fees to the auditors would be paid according to approved invoice.

The Annual General Meeting decided to re-elect Petter Stillström, Magnus Johansson, Per Wagnås and Annika Elfström and elect as new director Per H. Danielsen. Petter Stillström was appointed to serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The Annual General Meeting decided to re-elect Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB, with Nicklas Kullberg as chief auditor.

Guidelines for compensation to members of senior management was adopted in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors was authorised until the next-following Annual General Meeting to decide on new issuance, on one or more occasions, of up to 1,000,000 class B shares in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors.

Contacts

Krister Magnusson

CEO

krister.magnusson@nilorn.com

+46 704–852 114

The information herein was provided for publication at 9:30 p.m.(CET), 11 May 2026.

General about Nilörn Group

Nilörn Group is a global company, founded in the 1970s, with expertise in how to add value to brands through branding and design in the form of labels, packaging and accessories, primarily to customers in the fashion and clothing industry. Nilörn Group offers complete, creative and tailor-made concepts in branding, design, product development and logistical solutions. The Group operates through its own companies in Sweden, Denmark, the UK, Germany, Belgium, Portugal, Hong Kong, India, Turkey, China, Bangladesh, Italy, Switzerland, Vietnam, USA, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Netherlands. See also: www.nilorn.com.

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