Coleman® Steak-Cut Bacon Named One of the Best New Grocery Products in America by Allrecipes

Westminster, Colo., May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a year crowded with new grocery store product launches, one savory staple rose to the top: bacon.

Coleman® All Natural Meats today announced that its Steak Cut Applewood Smoked Uncured Bacon has been named Best New Meat in the 2026 Allrecipes Golden Cart Awards, an honor awarded after Allrecipes tested more than 1,000 new products introduced in 2025.

More than just another bacon, Coleman’s steak-cut format delivers a thicker, more substantial bite, bringing a restaurant-inspired experience into everyday cooking. Selected by Allrecipes editors and contributors – representing one of the largest communities of home cooks in the U.S. – the award highlights products that deliver where it matters most: flavor, consistent quality, and real-life versatility in home kitchens.

As more consumers look for new ways to enjoy familiar foods, thicker-cut bacon has emerged as an on-trend favorite – offering a heartier, more versatile option that moves easily from breakfast to dinner.

“Bacon remains one of the most popular proteins in America, and people are always looking for new ways to enjoy it. With a 3/8-inch steak cut, this unique product opens up entirely new possibilities in how bacon is cooked and served,” said Patricia Bridges, Senior Director of Marketing for Coleman. “This recognition reinforces our legacy of delivering high-quality products that bring both flavor and versatility into everyday cooking.”

With its bold applewood-smoked flavor and substantial cut, Coleman’s steak-cut bacon is designed for elevated recipes – from thick-cut BLTs and elevated breakfast plates to carbonara, charcuterie platters, or even as a center-of-plate protein.

The Golden Cart Awards spotlight products that stand out not just in taste tests, but in how they perform in everyday cooking.

For Coleman, the win underscores a growing consumer shift toward fewer, better ingredients and dependable quality in familiar foods – especially in categories like bacon, where expectations are high and brand loyalty runs deep.

Coleman bacon is known for its rich, smoky flavor and balanced cut, making it a go-to for everything from weekend breakfasts to weeknight meals and entertaining.

Learn more at ColemanNatural.com.

About Coleman All Natural Meats

Coleman All Natural Meats produces all-natural fresh and prepared meats with no antibiotics ever or added hormones, sourced from American farmers and served to American families across the country. As one of the largest humanely raised crate free pork producers and one of only two pork companies that are American Humane Certified, the company pioneer's high standards for animal care and quality ingredients which have been part of the Coleman family business since 1875.

Coleman Natural products provide consumers with a great tasting, simple solutions to the never-ending question of “what’s for dinner (or breakfast, or lunch, or snack)?” No matter how they serve it, consumers can have confidence they are feeding their family better. Learn more about Coleman All Natural Meats at www.colemannatural.com and follow @colemannaturalmeats on social media.

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