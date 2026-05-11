PINS Investor Alert: Pinterest Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Analysts Allegedly Misled by Management: Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 4, 2025, RBC Capital Markets slashed its Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) price target from $45.00 to $38.00, a 15.56% reduction. Citi followed the next day, cutting its target 24% from $50.00 to $38.00. HSBC dropped its target 22.12%, from $44.30 to $34.50. These downgrades came after Pinterest disclosed tariff-related advertising headwinds that the lawsuit contends management had long downplayed.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of purchasers of PINS securities between February 7, 2025 and February 12, 2026. Find out if you qualify to recover your per-share losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

PINS shares fell a cumulative $12.77 per share across three corrective disclosures, closing at $15.42 on February 13, 2026. The last day to move for lead plaintiff is May 29, 2026.

Initial Analyst Optimism Built on Management Assurances

Before the November 2025 correction, Wall Street coverage reflected the confidence management projected. As late as September 2025, the action alleges, the Company touted "multiple ways to win" and described its advertising business as "more resilient than ever." Analysts built price targets and buy ratings on these representations, and institutional capital flowed into PINS accordingly.

The Downgrades Begin

The Q3 2025 earnings announcement on November 4, 2025 shattered that consensus. Key analyst reactions included:

RBC Capital Markets (November 4, 2025): Cut target to $38.00, warning that "tariff-related weakness showed up for the first time" and would "reinforce PINS' lack of customer diversity for the bears"

(November 4, 2025): Cut target to $38.00, warning that "tariff-related weakness showed up for the first time" and would "reinforce PINS' lack of customer diversity for the bears" Citi (November 5, 2025): Cut target to $38.00, citing "headwinds from larger U.S. retailers moderating ad spend amid tariff-related margin pressures"

(November 5, 2025): Cut target to $38.00, citing "headwinds from larger U.S. retailers moderating ad spend amid tariff-related margin pressures" HSBC (November 5, 2025): Cut target to $34.50, noting "weak Q4 holiday season guidance" and attributing softness to "tariff-related margin pressures disproportionately impacting larger US retailers"

(November 5, 2025): Cut target to $34.50, noting "weak Q4 holiday season guidance" and attributing softness to "tariff-related margin pressures disproportionately impacting larger US retailers" RBC specifically flagged that "intra-qtr communications on tariffs may drive some outsized reaction," suggesting the sell-side viewed the disclosure shift as abrupt

Execution Concerns on Wall Street

The filing states that analysts had repeatedly asked management about tariff exposure throughout the Class Period. During the Q1 2025 earnings call, management was directly questioned about whether "high tariff exposed categories in retail and CPG were showing any softness." The response acknowledged only "small pockets of spend" affected. By Q3, those "small pockets" had become a structural revenue headwind severe enough to miss consensus, triggered a 21.76% single-day stock decline, and ultimately necessitated a global restructuring affecting 15% of the workforce.

Why Analyst Shifts Matter for Investors

When sell-side models are constructed on company guidance and management commentary that the complaint alleges was misleading, the resulting analyst consensus creates an artificially elevated stock price. As each corrective disclosure forced analysts to revise their assumptions downward, shareholders absorbed the losses.

"When analyst expectations are built on incomplete or misleading company disclosures, the resulting corrections can cause significant investor harm. The rapid succession of downgrades following Pinterest's November 2025 disclosure underscores how quickly consensus can unravel." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Join the PINS recovery action or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PINS Lawsuit

Q: When did Pinterest allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from February 7, 2025 to February 12, 2026. Throughout this period, the lawsuit alleges management made materially false or misleading statements about Pinterest's resilience to tariff-driven advertising headwinds. The alleged fraud was revealed through corrective disclosures on November 4, 2025, January 27, 2026, and February 12, 2026.

Q: How much did PINS stock drop? A: Shares fell a cumulative $12.77 per share across three corrective events, with individual declines of 21.76%, 9.61%, and 16.83%, ultimately closing at $15.42 on February 13, 2026. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What is the PINS lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is May 29, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: What if I already sold my PINS shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court consolidates and appoints a single lead counsel. Contacting Levi & Korsinsky before May 29, 2026 ensures your losses are considered.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171