IMMP Shareholder Alert: Immutep Limited Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Contact Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors that Stephan Winckels, Chief Medical Officer of Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP), is named as an individual defendant in a securities class action filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased ADRs between March 24, 2025 and March 12, 2026. Find out if you qualify to recover losses from the IMMP class action . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

Immutep ADRs lost approximately 83% of their value in a single trading session, falling $2.28 per share from $2.76 to $0.48, after the Company disclosed that an Independent Data Monitoring Committee recommended discontinuing the pivotal TACTI-004 Phase III trial for futility.

Stephan Winckels' Role During the Class Period

The complaint identifies Winckels as Immutep's Chief Medical Officer at all relevant times during the Class Period. In this capacity, Winckels served as a senior medical executive with direct oversight of the Company's clinical development programs, including the TACTI-004 Phase III trial evaluating eftilagimod alfa in first-line non-small cell lung cancer patients.

As CMO, Winckels had access to internal clinical data, interim analyses, and safety and efficacy reports generated throughout the trial's progression. The action contends that this access placed Winckels in a position to know whether public statements about the trial's prospects were consistent with internal findings.

What Winckels Allegedly Communicated to Investors

On October 9, 2025, as the TACTI-004 trial reached the 170-patient enrollment milestone required for futility analysis, Winckels publicly stated that physician feedback reflected "favourable assessments of the trial design and of efti as an innovative immunotherapy" capable of "safely increasing response rates and improving efficacy in non-small cell lung cancer patients regardless of PD-L1 expression." He characterized this feedback as providing "a strong basis for ongoing positive enrolment trends."

The lawsuit asserts these statements were materially misleading because Winckels had access to internal clinical data that materially increased the risk the study would fail to meet its primary efficacy or safety endpoints.

Winckels' Certifications and Liability

As a named individual defendant, Winckels faces claims under:

Section 10(b) and Rule 10b-5 : For allegedly making untrue statements of material fact or omitting facts necessary to prevent existing statements from being misleading

: For allegedly making untrue statements of material fact or omitting facts necessary to prevent existing statements from being misleading Section 20(a) Control Person Liability : For allegedly possessing the power and authority to control the contents of Immutep's reports, press releases, and presentations to the investment community

: For allegedly possessing the power and authority to control the contents of Immutep's reports, press releases, and presentations to the investment community The complaint alleges Winckels was provided copies of Company reports and press releases prior to issuance and had the ability to prevent their release or cause corrections

As CMO, Winckels' medical and scientific authority allegedly lent particular credibility to statements about efti's clinical profile and TACTI-004's prospects

"Individual officers who sign SEC certifications bear personal responsibility for the accuracy of corporate disclosures. When a chief medical officer publicly vouches for a clinical trial's prospects while allegedly possessing internal data suggesting otherwise, the resulting investor harm raises serious accountability questions." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Section 20(a) Context for Winckels

The complaint alleges that Winckels, by virtue of his position, possessed the power and authority to control the contents of the Company's public communications. Specifically, the action contends that each Individual Defendant knew adverse facts had not been disclosed and that positive representations being made were materially false or misleading at the time.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: July 6, 2026

Speak with an attorney about individual defendant liability in the IMMP case or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP, Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the IMMP Lawsuit

Q: Who are the defendants named in the IMMP lawsuit? A: The complaint names Immutep Limited and individual defendants including Marc Voigt (CEO), Frédéric Triebel (Chief Scientific Officer), and Stephan Winckels (Chief Medical Officer), all of whom signed SEC filings, made public statements, or certified financial disclosures.

Q: What specific misstatements does the IMMP lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Immutep made materially false or misleading statements regarding the efficacy, safety, and prospects of its TACTI-004 Phase III clinical trial. When the Independent Data Monitoring Committee recommended discontinuation for futility, the stock price declined approximately 83%.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I already sold my IMMP shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What do IMMP investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com \

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171