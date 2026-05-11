LKQ Shareholder Alert: June 22, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in LKQ Corporation Securities Class Action - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP reminds purchasers of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) securities of a pending securities class action.

Sell-side analysts covering LKQ Corporation followed the Uni-Select acquisition story closely, initially echoing management's optimistic projections of $55 million in cost synergies and accretive 2024 earnings. Those projections, the lawsuit contends, were built on a foundation of concealed customer losses that had already begun eroding FinishMaster's business.

THE CASE: A class action seeks to recover damages for investors who purchased LKQ securities between February 27, 2023 and July 23, 2025.

YOUR OPTIONS: You may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees. Find out if you qualify to recover your per-share losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

LKQ shares suffered successive declines of $7.28 (14.9%), $5.53 (12.4%), $4.87 (11.6%), and $6.88 (17.8%) across several corrective disclosure events. The last day to move for lead plaintiff is June 22, 2026.

Initial Analyst Optimism Built on Company Guidance

When LKQ announced the $2.1 billion Uni-Select acquisition in February 2023, the action claims management told analysts and investors that the deal presented "minimal integration risk" and would "enhance LKQ's business and drive profitable growth." Analysts incorporated these representations into their models, setting price targets and revenue forecasts that reflected the Company's projected $55 million synergy target.

The Downgrades Begin

The first fracture appeared on April 23, 2024. LKQ lowered fiscal 2024 guidance and announced the departure of CEO Dominick Zarcone. The filing states that shares fell $7.28 per share in a single session. Three months later, on July 25, 2024, LKQ missed the already-reduced revenue targets and cut guidance again, triggering another $5.53 per-share decline. Analysts who had relied on the Company's synergy narrative were forced to recalibrate.

Execution Concerns on Wall Street

The October 24, 2024 disclosure transformed execution concern into fundamental doubt. As set forth in the complaint, LKQ admitted that FinishMaster had been losing major customers since "pre-acquisition or pre-closing." This admission undercut the entire investment thesis analysts had built around the deal. By April 2025, the Wholesale North America segment missed revenue targets by approximately $200 million and EBITDA margin targets by $24 million. By July 2025, competitors were openly undercutting LKQ on price, and the segment missed EBITDA targets by another $20 million.

Why Analyst Shifts Matter for Investors

Analysts initially modeled $55 million in synergies based on guidance the lawsuit alleges was misleading

The synergy target was raised to $65 million in April 2024, even as the action claims customer attrition was already accelerating

Revenue misses widened from quarterly shortfalls to a $200 million gap by April 2025

Each guidance cut forced analyst downgrades that triggered further selling pressure

The complaint contends that Wall Street's optimistic consensus was built on incomplete and misleading company disclosures





"When analyst expectations are built on incomplete or misleading company disclosures, the resulting corrections can cause significant investor harm. In this case, the gap between what LKQ told the market and what was actually happening at FinishMaster allegedly widened over multiple quarters." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Join the LKQ recovery action or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report.

Frequently Asked Questions About the LKQ Lawsuit

Q: When did LKQ Corporation allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from February 27, 2023 to July 23, 2025. The complaint alleges that during this period, LKQ made materially false or misleading statements about the Uni-Select acquisition, FinishMaster integration, and projected synergies. When the true state of affairs was revealed through successive corrective disclosures, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: How much did LKQ stock drop? A: Shares suffered cumulative per-share declines of $7.28 (14.9%), $5.53 (12.4%), $4.87 (11.6%), and $6.88 (17.8%) following corrective disclosures between April 2024 and July 2025. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at allegedly inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What do LKQ investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I already sold my LKQ shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court consolidates and appoints a single lead counsel. Contacting Levi & Korsinsky before June 22, 2026 ensures your losses are considered.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com \

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171