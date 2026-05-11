Ambow Education Announces First Quarter of 2026 Financial Results

 | Source: Ambow Education Holding Ltd. Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

CUPERTINO, Calif., May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (“Ambow” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AMBO) a U.S.-based innovator of AI-powered phygital (physical + digital) solutions for education, corporate collaboration and live events, today announced its unaudited financial and operating results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026.

First Quarter of 2026 and Recent Financial and Operating Highlights

“This quarter demonstrates the operational leverage in our model. Our top-line grew approximately 21% year over year, gross profit margin expanded to 60.2%, and operating income more than tripled on essentially flat operating expenses. We are particularly encouraged by HybriU revenue more than doubling year over year, which we believe validates demand for our AI-driven phygital platform. With $6.9 million in cash resources and growing momentum across both our education and HybriU businesses, Ambow is well-positioned to continue investing in our product roadmap while maintaining financial discipline,” said Dr. Jin Huang, Chief Executive Officer of Ambow Education.

First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Net revenues for the first quarter of 2026 increased by 21.0% to $2.8 million from $2.3 million for the same period of 2025. The increase was primarily driven by HybriU revenue growth.

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2026 increased by 26.2% to $1.7 million from $1.3 million for the same period of 2025. Gross profit margin was 60.2% for the first quarter of 2026, compared with 57.7% for the first quarter of 2025.

Operating expenses for the first quarter of 2026 remained essentially stable at $1.2 million compared with the same period of 2025.

Operating income for the first quarter of 2026 was $0.4 million, compared with $0.1 million for the same period of 2025.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders for the first quarter of 2026 was $0.4 million, or $0.15 per basic and diluted ADS, compared with $0.1 million, or $0.04 per basic and diluted ADS, for the same period of 2025.

As of March 31, 2026, Ambow maintained cash resources of $6.9 million, comprising cash and cash equivalents of $4.2 million and restricted cash of $2.7 million.

The Company’s financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2026 will also be available on its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) at www.sec.gov
  
About Ambow

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is a U.S.-based, AI-driven technology company offering phygital (physical + digital) solutions for education, corporate conferencing and live events. Through its flagship platform, HybriU, Ambow is shaping the future of learning, collaboration and communication—delivering immersive, intelligent, real-time experiences across industries. For more information, visit Ambow’s corporate website at https://www.ambow.com/.

Follow us on X: @Ambow_Education
Follow us on LinkedIn: Ambow-education-group

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements of a forward-looking nature. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates” and similar statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Ambow and the industry. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof, and Ambow undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although Ambow believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that its expectations will turn out to be correct, and investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

For more information, please contact:

Ambow Education Holding Ltd.
E-mail: ir@ambow.com 

AMBOW EDUCATION HOLDING LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
         
    As of
December 31,		  As of
March 31,		 
  Note 2025  2026 
    (Audited)  (Unaudited) 
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalent 4 $831  $4,202 
Restricted cash 4  7,260   2,700 
Accounts receivable, net 5  2,288   2,928 
Inventory    80   80 
Prepaid and other current assets 6  410   585 
Total current assets    10,869   10,495 
Non-current assets:          
Property and equipment, net 7  1,984   1,961 
Intangible assets, net    1,662   1,629 
Other non-current assets, net 8  969   924 
Operating lease right-of-use asset 15  5,312   5,055 
Total non-current assets    9,927   9,569 
     　     
Total assets   $20,796  $20,064 
LIABILITIES        
Current liabilities:          
Short-term borrowings 9 $500  $500 
Accounts payable    1,609   837 
Accrued and other liabilities 10  1,542   1,331 
Income taxes payable    1   1 
Operating lease liability, current 15  1,285   1,481 
Total current liabilities    4,937   4,150 
Non-current liabilities:    　     
Long-term borrowings 9  2,700   2,700 
Other non-current liabilities    167   44 
Operating lease liability, non-current 15  4,742   4,464 
Total non-current liabilities    7,609   7,208 
     　     
Total liabilities   $12,546  $11,358 
           
Commitments and contingencies 17    
         
EQUITY          
Class A Ordinary shares          
($0.003 par value; 66,666,667 and 66,666,667 shares authorized; 52,419,109 and 52,419,109 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2026, respectively)    146   146 
Class C Ordinary shares          
($0.003 par value; 8,333,333 and 8,333,333 shares authorized; 4,708,415 and 4,708,415 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2026, respectively)    13   13 
Additional paid-in capital    517,185   517,217 
Accumulated deficit    (508,966)  (508,542)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss    (128)  (128)
Total equity    8,250   8,706 
Total liabilities and equity   $20,796  $20,064 
           


AMBOW EDUCATION HOLDING LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
      
    For the three months ended 
March 31,		 
  Note 2025  2026 
         
NET REVENUES          
- Educational program and services   $1,990  $2,080 
- HybriU licensing and sales    324   719 
Total net revenues    2,314   2,799 
COST OF REVENUES          
- Educational program and services    (978)  (1,113)
- HybriU licensing and sales        
Total cost of revenues    (978)  (1,113)
           
GROSS PROFIT    1,336   1,686 
OPERATING EXPENSES          
Selling and marketing    (226)  (288)
General and administrative    (871)  (800)
Research and development    (101)  (156)
Total operating expenses    (1,198)  (1,244)
           
OPERATING INCOME    138   442 
           
OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME          
Interest (expenses) income, net 9  (12)  16 
Other expenses, net    (17)  (24)
Total other expenses, net    (29)  (8)
           
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX AND NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS    109   434 
Income tax expenses 13     (10)
           
NET INCOME   $109  $424 
           
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS   $109  $424 
           
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME, NET OF TAX          
Foreign translation adjustments        
Other comprehensive loss        
           
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME    109   424 
           
Basic income from operations per share 14 $0.0019  $0.0074 
Diluted income from operations per share 14 $0.0019  $0.0074 
Basic income from operations per ADS 14 $0.0380  $0.1480 
Diluted income from operations per ADS 14 $0.0380  $0.1480 
Weighted average shares used in calculating basic net income per share    57,127,524   57,127,524 
Weighted average shares used in calculating diluted net income per share    57,127,524   57,127,524 
Share-based compensation expense from operations included in:          
- Selling and marketing 12     3 
- General and administrative 12     12 
- Research and development 12     17 
           



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