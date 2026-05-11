ALDX Investor Alert: Aldeyra Therapeutics Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Executives Allegedly Omitted Inconsistent Trial Data: Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Institutional investors holding positions in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) during the period between November 3, 2023 and March 16, 2026 may wish to evaluate lead plaintiff opportunities in a pending securities class action. Request an institutional investor loss assessment . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

ALDX shares lost $2.99 per share, a 70.7% single-day decline, closing at $1.24 on March 17, 2026, after the FDA issued a Complete Response Letter rejecting Aldeyra's lead drug candidate reproxalap. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on May 29, 2026.

Fiduciary Obligations and Recovery Options

Pension funds, endowments, and asset managers with ALDX holdings during the class period face a fiduciary obligation to evaluate whether participation in this securities action serves the interests of their beneficiaries. Failing to assess recovery options in cases involving substantial portfolio losses may itself raise questions about prudent management.

The action asserts that Aldeyra and certain officers made materially misleading statements about the consistency and reliability of reproxalap clinical trial data across multiple SEC filings spanning more than two years. According to the pleading, the FDA determined that clinical results were inconsistent and that positive findings were neither reliable nor meaningful.

Institutional holders may seek lead plaintiff appointment to directly oversee litigation strategy and counsel selection

Lead plaintiffs are typically the applicant with the largest financial interest in the relief sought

Serving as lead plaintiff requires no out-of-pocket cost and is compensated only through pro rata recovery

Portfolio managers should review purchase and disposition records for ALDX between November 3, 2023 and March 16, 2026

Fiduciaries who do not seek lead plaintiff status retain all rights as absent class members

Multiple institutional co-lead plaintiffs may be appointed where appropriate

Contact us for institutional recovery options or call (212) 363-7500.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions. Their participation as lead plaintiffs can strengthen the litigation and help ensure that the interests of all class members are vigorously represented." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP provides sophisticated counsel to institutional investors evaluating lead plaintiff opportunities. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the ALDX Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the ALDX investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased ALDX stock or securities between November 3, 2023 and March 16, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did ALDX stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 70.7%, a decline of $2.99 per share, after the Company disclosed receipt of an FDA Complete Response Letter rejecting the efficacy evidence for reproxalap. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What documents do I need to make a claim? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of investor's country of residence.

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