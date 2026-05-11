GOSS Investor Alert: Gossamer Bio Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Analysts Allegedly Misled by Trial Claims: Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On February 24, 2026, Wedbush downgraded Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) to Neutral and slashed its price target from $6 to $1. Oppenheimer followed on March 5, 2026, cutting its target from $12 to $3. These dramatic reversals came after GOSS shares had already lost over 80% of their value in a single trading session. Find out if you qualify to recover your per-share losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

Gossamer stock fell $1.71 per share, from $2.13 to $0.42, on February 23, 2026, after the Company disclosed that its Phase 3 PROSERA study failed to meet the primary endpoint. The lead plaintiff deadline is June 1, 2026.

Initial Analyst Optimism

Throughout the Class Period from June 16, 2025 through February 20, 2026, sell-side coverage maintained a constructive stance on Gossamer. Analysts relied on management's repeated assurances about patient selection and trial execution. When the Company announced enrollment completion in June 2025, coverage reflected confidence that PROSERA's design, built on Phase 2 TORREY insights, positioned seralutinib for a successful readout. Multiple firms maintained Buy-equivalent ratings with price targets well above the trading price.

The Downgrades Begin

The February 23, 2026 topline disclosure shattered analyst confidence. Wedbush stated bluntly: "PROSERA falls short of expectations," noting the +13.3 meter placebo-adjusted gain failed the prespecified 0.025 alpha threshold with a p-value of 0.0320. The firm highlighted management's acknowledgment of "unusual placebo performance, particularly among Latin America and Asia/Middle East regions" and referenced historic Phase 3 placebo responses ranging from negative 9 meters to positive 11 meters, far below what PROSERA's placebo arm produced.

Execution Concerns on Wall Street

Oppenheimer's March 5, 2026 report was more pointed. The firm characterized the Latin American data irregularity as "a trial execution issue, not a drug effect issue," noting that key opinion leaders believed the anomaly pointed to "human measurement error during 6MWD lap counting." This framing raised serious questions about clinical site monitoring and oversight, issues the lawsuit contends management knew or recklessly disregarded throughout the Class Period.

Why Analyst Shifts Matter for Investors

Wedbush cut its price target by 83%, from $6 to $1, and downgraded to Neutral

Oppenheimer reduced its target by 75%, from $12 to $3

Both firms identified the Latin American placebo response as the central problem

Oppenheimer attributed the failure to trial execution rather than drug efficacy

Analyst models had been built on management's public assurances about patient selection quality

The severity of the downgrades reflects how far analyst expectations diverged from the actual outcome

The lawsuit asserts that these analysts, like all public investors, were relying on statements that omitted material information about the risk profile of Latin American enrollment sites.

"When analyst expectations are built on incomplete or misleading company disclosures, the resulting corrections can cause significant investor harm. The magnitude of these downgrades reflects the gap between what was communicated and what was known internally." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Join the GOSS recovery action or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report. The last day to move for lead plaintiff is June 1, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the GOSS Lawsuit

Q: How much did GOSS stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 80%, a decline of $1.71 per share, after the Company disclosed that the Phase 3 PROSERA study failed to meet the primary endpoint on February 23, 2026. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the GOSS lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Gossamer Bio made materially false or misleading statements regarding the Phase 3 PROSERA trial design, patient selection quality, and trial execution, while concealing that enrollment characteristics at Latin American sites created a high risk of an outsized placebo response. When the true state was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do GOSS investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my GOSS shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.