GLOB Shareholder Alert: Globant S.A. Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Contact Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP encourages investors who suffered losses in Globant S.A. (NYSE: GLOB) to contact the firm. Those who purchased GLOB securities between February 15, 2024 and August 14, 2025 may be entitled to recover damages. Find out if you are eligible to recover losses . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

Globant shares collapsed from a $210.17 to $66.46, a decline of over 68%, as a series of corrective disclosures revealed the failure of the Company's $1 billion Latin American pivot. The lead plaintiff deadline is June 23, 2026.

February 15, 2024 — The Expansion Promise

According to the filed complaint, during the Q4 2023 earnings call, management proclaimed Globant's "prominence in Latin America" was "particularly beneficial" and highlighted "significant investments in Mexico and Brazil." The Company reportedly described Latin America as an untapped growth engine and declared it was "the employer of choice in the region" — a claim repeated on the Q1 2024 earnings call on May 16, 2024. The securities action alleges that at this very moment, the Company had already frozen employee wages in Mexico and Argentina and was experiencing client defections and project cancellations.

May 16, 2024 — Doubling Down on Growth

By the Q1 2024 earnings call, the Company projected 11% IT services sector growth in Latin America for 2024 and emphasized its presence in 14 of the top 15 technology talent cities. As claimed in the lawsuit, declining demand and degraded service quality from the troubled Iteris acquisition in Brazil were already eroding the Company's position.

August 15, 2024 — "Demand Is Still Very, Very High"

During Q2 2024 results, the Company's leadership asserted that demand remained "very, very high" and that hiring was continuing across multiple Latin American countries. The action contends this directly contradicted internal realities: the Company was reducing team members on projects to retain clients, and the wage freeze was fueling widespread employee unrest.

November 14, 2024 — Organic Growth Claims Continue

On the Q3 2024 call, management stated the Company was "slightly growing year-over-year" in Latin America and would "start growing faster." As set forth in the complaint, the Iteris integration had failed, Brazilian operations were plagued by quality problems, and Argentine workers had formally petitioned for salary relief with no response.

February 20, 2025 — The First Crack: Stock Falls 28%

Globant missed Q4 2024 guidance and reported a 1.3% Latin American revenue decrease. Management admitted the situation had been "a little bit rocky." Shares plunged $58.45 in a single session.

May 15, 2025 — "Mexico Is Suffering. Brazil Is Suffering."

Q1 2025 results revealed a 9% year-over-year Latin American revenue decline with "notable contractions in Mexico and Brazil." Shares fell another $31.37, or over 23%.

August 14, 2025 — The Full Picture: 1,000 Jobs Cut, $47.6M Charge

Globant disclosed a 2% headcount reduction and a $47.6 million restructuring charge. For the first time, management admitted headcount had declined "for a number of quarters" and referenced "deterioration" in Brazil and Mexico throughout 2024. Shares dropped $11.66, nearly 15%.

Submit your claim before the deadline or call (212) 363-7500.

Chronology of Material Events

Feb. 15, 2024: Management touts Latin American "prominence" while wages were allegedly already frozen in Mexico and Argentina

Management touts Latin American "prominence" while wages were allegedly already frozen in Mexico and Argentina May 16, 2024: Company projects 11% regional IT growth; Iteris integration allegedly failing in Brazil

Company projects 11% regional IT growth; Iteris integration allegedly failing in Brazil Aug. 15, 2024: Leadership claims demand is "very, very high"; complaint alleges team reductions were underway to retain clients

Leadership claims demand is "very, very high"; complaint alleges team reductions were underway to retain clients Nov. 14, 2024: "Organic growth" narrative continues; Argentine workers allegedly petition CEO for wage relief

"Organic growth" narrative continues; Argentine workers allegedly petition CEO for wage relief Feb. 20, 2025: First corrective disclosure; 28% stock decline in one day

First corrective disclosure; 28% stock decline in one day May 15, 2025: Second corrective disclosure; 9% Latin American revenue decline revealed

Second corrective disclosure; 9% Latin American revenue decline revealed Aug. 14, 2025: Full truth emerges; 1,000 employees cut, $47.6M restructuring charge



"Timely disclosure of material developments is fundamental to fair and efficient markets. The timeline in this case raises important questions about whether investors received accurate information as conditions in Latin America deteriorated quarter after quarter." — Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Act now to protect your rights or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM — For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. Those wishing to serve as lead plaintiff must act by June 23, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the GLOB Lawsuit

Q: When did Globant allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from February 15, 2024 to August 14, 2025. During this time, the complaint alleges Globant made materially false or misleading statements about its Latin American operations on multiple earnings calls and in SEC filings. The alleged fraud was revealed through three corrective disclosures in February, May, and August 2025, causing cumulative stock declines exceeding 68%.

Q: How much did GLOB stock drop? A: Shares fell from $210.17 to $66.46, a decline of approximately $143.71 per share, or over 68%. The decline occurred across three corrective disclosure events: a 28% drop on February 21, 2025, a 23% drop on May 16, 2025, and a 15% drop on August 15, 2025.

Q: What do GLOB investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my GLOB shares — can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.