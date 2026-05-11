BW Investor Alert: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Executives Allegedly Concealed Deal Timeline: Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP encourages investors who suffered losses in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: BW) to contact the firm. Those who purchased BW securities between November 5, 2025 and March 11, 2026 may be entitled to recover damages. Find out if you qualify to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

BW shares fell $1.71 per share, or 11.59%, after concealed details about the Company's signature AI power generation deal came to light. Investors have until June 15, 2026 to seek lead plaintiff status.

November 4, 2025 — The $1.5 Billion Announcement That Started It All

After markets closed, B&W disclosed a limited notice to proceed for a power generation project it valued "at over $1.5 billion" to deliver one gigawatt of power for an Applied Digital AI factory. That same evening, the Company entered into a sales agreement for an at-the-market offering of up to $200 million in common stock. The complaint contends that B&W did not disclose any involvement by its largest shareholder, BRC, in the transaction.

November 7, 2025 — $67.5 Million Raised in Two Days

B&W announced it raised $67.5 million through its ATM offering, explicitly connecting the capital raise to the power generation deal. The Company stated it would "pause" further sales, only to reverse that decision days later.

December 23, 2025 — Base Electron Incorporated, Seven Weeks Late

As alleged in the action, Base Electron, the entity that would become B&W's counterparty on the full contract, filed its articles of incorporation on this date. The lawsuit asserts this meant the counterparty to the eventual $2.4 billion agreement did not even exist when the original limited notice to proceed was signed.

February 11, 2026 — BRC Sells Its Entire Position

BRC, B&W's largest shareholder, disclosed it sold its entire directly-held position in B&W common stock for approximately $10.4 million at $9 per share, a price 140% above B&W's closing price on November 4, 2025, the last trading day before the deal was announced.

March 4, 2026 — The Deal Swells to $2.4 Billion

B&W announced full notice to proceed on a $2.4 billion design-build agreement with Base Electron. BW stock surged 45% in a single session. The filing states that of the $2.4 billion headline value, only approximately $434 million was a fixed fee. Applied Digital's own SEC filing disclosed it could terminate its guarantee of Base Electron's obligations for as little as $50 million.

March 12, 2026 — The Corrective Disclosure

Wolfpack Research published a report alleging B&W failed to disclose that BRC Co-CEO Bryant Riley was a director of Base Electron, that Base Electron's registered address matched BRC's headquarters, and that Applied Digital may not have needed B&W's services at all. BW shares dropped 11.59%.

See if you can recover losses from the BW stock decline or call (212) 363-7500.

Chronology of Material Events for BW Shareholders

Nov. 4, 2025: $1.5 billion LNTP announced; ATM offering agreement signed the same day

$1.5 billion LNTP announced; ATM offering agreement signed the same day Nov. 7, 2025: $67.5 million raised through ATM offering; Company paused, then resumed sales

$67.5 million raised through ATM offering; Company paused, then resumed sales Dec. 23, 2025: Base Electron articles of incorporation filed, as alleged, weeks after the LNTP

Base Electron articles of incorporation filed, as alleged, weeks after the LNTP Feb. 11, 2026: BRC sold its entire directly-held BW position at $9 per share

BRC sold its entire directly-held BW position at $9 per share Mar. 4, 2026: $2.4 billion full notice to proceed announced; Applied Digital disclosed $50 million termination option

$2.4 billion full notice to proceed announced; Applied Digital disclosed $50 million termination option Mar. 12, 2026: Wolfpack report published; BW stock fell 11.59%

"Timely disclosure of material developments is fundamental to fair and efficient markets. The sequence of events in this case raises important questions about whether shareholders received complete and accurate information at each stage," -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Calculate your potential recovery in the BW securities action or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities class actions. The firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors. Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on June 15, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the BW Lawsuit

Q: When did Babcock & Wilcox allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from November 5, 2025 to March 11, 2026. During this time, the complaint alleges B&W made materially false or misleading statements about a power generation contract and its counterparty relationships. When Wolfpack Research published its findings on March 12, 2026, BW shares fell 11.59%.

Q: How much did BW stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 11.59%, a decline of $1.71 per share, after the corrective disclosure on March 12, 2026. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at allegedly inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What do BW investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my BW shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171