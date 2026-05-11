HTGC Investor Alert: Hercules Capital Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Hercules Allegedly Concealed Deal Sourcing Shortcuts: Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that a securities class action has been filed against Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC).

YOU MAY BE AFFECTED IF YOU:

Purchased HTGC stock between May 1, 2025 and February 27, 2026

Lost money on your Hercules Capital investment

Submit your information to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

Shares fell $1.22, or 7.9%, on February 27, 2026, after Hunterbrook Media published a report raising serious questions about the Company's internal operations. The lead plaintiff deadline is May 19, 2026.

What They Allegedly Knew

While the Company repeatedly told shareholders it maintained "disciplined underwriting" and a rigorous origination process staffed by "more than 50 investment professionals," internal reality was allegedly far different. A former analyst who worked on deal sourcing described a process that amounted to copying investments from Google Ventures' website, the action contends. Deal sourcing managers allegedly "don't want anything else" and relied on other investors' diligence rather than performing independent analysis.

The Red Flags That Emerged

A former member of the finance team described a valuation operation that bore little resemblance to the Board-approved five-step process disclosed in SEC filings, as claimed in the lawsuit. The securities action alleges the following concealment indicators existed before the corrective disclosure:

The entire valuation team allegedly consisted of just four people in a single reporting line responsible for dozens of portfolio companies

Few checks or cross-team reviews were allegedly in place, contrary to the multi-layered process described in quarterly filings

Software companies were allegedly assigned to non-software categories, obscuring the portfolio's true sector concentration

Software debt was allegedly marked at 100 cents on the dollar while billions in software debt across the industry fell into distressed territory

Each quarter's 10-Q repeated identical valuation process language, as averred, despite the alleged gap between stated procedures and actual practice

Inside Knowledge vs. Public Statements

As late as February 12, 2026, management touted "record-breaking performance" and "continued credit discipline." The complaint charges that these statements were made while the Company's actual sourcing, underwriting, and valuation processes were materially weaker than represented. A former employee contrasted Hercules Capital's approach with other public companies where "there is a strong push to do things the right way, to reinvent, to make sure that we're double-checking, triple-checking."

"The timeline raises important questions about when certain risks were known internally versus when they were disclosed to the investing public. Shareholders who purchased HTGC during the Class Period based on representations of disciplined underwriting may have grounds for recovery." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Act now to protect your rights or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- Levi & Korsinsky represents investors in securities class actions nationwide, with a track record of recovering hundreds of millions for shareholders harmed by alleged corporate concealment. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. Lead plaintiff applications must be submitted by May 19, 2026.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171