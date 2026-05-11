SES Shareholder Alert: SES AI Corporation Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Contact Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP examines the adequacy of SES AI Corporation's (NYSE: SES) risk disclosures during the Class Period of January 29, 2025 through March 4, 2026. A securities class action has been filed on behalf of investors who suffered losses. Find out if you qualify to recover losses from inadequate disclosures . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

SES shares collapsed $0.63 per share, or 36.8%, closing at $1.08 on March 5, 2026, after 2026 revenue guidance of $30 million to $35 million fell dramatically short of the $51.67 million analysts expected. The lead plaintiff deadline is June 26, 2026.

What the Company Disclosed in SEC Filings

In its Q3 2025 Form 10-Q filed November 12, 2025, SES AI included boilerplate risk factor language stating: "We depend upon component and product manufacturing and logistical services provided by third parties, many of whom are located outside of the U.S." The filing warned that a "catastrophic event" relative to third-party manufacturers could cause "business interruptions" or "delayed delivery of products."

This language framed supply chain risk as hypothetical and contingent on unforeseen catastrophic events.

What the Lawsuit Contends Was Missing

The action alleges SES AI already faced specific, material problems that its generic risk language failed to capture:

The Hisun joint venture partner's purported Texas manufacturing facility was undeveloped land described as "swampland" with no permits, no construction activity, and no buildings visible on satellite imagery

Hisun's U.S. corporate address was a residential home, and the entity appeared to have only one U.S. employee

AISPEX, the counterparty to a $45 million MOU promoted as a major 2025 revenue driver, operated from a "ramshackle building" displaying a different company's name

Material logistics constraints were already affecting Q4 2025 shipments, pushing approximately $1.5 million in revenue into 2026, yet were not disclosed until the March 4, 2026 earnings call

The Molecular Universe platform's revenue was allegedly generated through circular transactions rather than genuine market demand



Why Generic Warnings Allegedly Did Not Protect Investors

The complaint challenges the gap between SES AI's hypothetical risk warnings and the specific conditions allegedly known to management. A disclosure that a "catastrophic event" could disrupt third-party manufacturing is materially different from disclosing that a joint venture partner's manufacturing site does not exist and its address is a residential bungalow. The action contends that when companies possess specific knowledge of operational failures, generic forward-looking cautionary language cannot serve as a shield against liability.

Speak with an attorney about whether SES AI's disclosures met legal requirements or call (212) 363-7500.

"Generic risk factor language cannot substitute for disclosing specific, known problems that are already affecting a company's operations. When a company warns of hypothetical manufacturing disruptions while allegedly knowing its key partners lack physical infrastructure, investors are deprived of the information they need to make informed decisions." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: June 26, 2026

Submit your information to evaluate your SES AI disclosure claims or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP, Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered for investors. The last day to move for lead plaintiff is June 26, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the SES Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the SES lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges SES AI Corporation made materially false or misleading statements regarding phantom deals with entities lacking meaningful operations, circular revenue transactions through its Molecular Universe platform, and undisclosed logistics constraints affecting Q4 2025 shipments. When the true state was revealed, the stock price declined 36.8%.

Q: When did SES AI Corporation allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from January 29, 2025 to March 4, 2026. The alleged fraud was revealed through Wolfpack Research's December 9, 2025 report and SES AI's March 4, 2026 earnings call disclosing logistics failures and below-consensus 2026 guidance.

Q: What do SES investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my SES shares — can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171