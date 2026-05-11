NUAI Investor Alert: New Era Energy & Digital Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After CEO Allegedly Orchestrated Fraudulent Scheme: Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAI) of a pending securities class action. Class Period: November 6, 2024 through December 29, 2025. Check if you can recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com | (212) 363-7500.

NUAI shares collapsed 41%, losing $1.87 per share, after Hunterbrook Media reported the New Mexico Attorney General had filed a lawsuit alleging a fraudulent oil-and-gas scheme orchestrated by the Company and its leadership. The Court has set June 1, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

The Alleged Pattern of Strategic Bankruptcies and Related-Party Dealings

The lawsuit asserts that New Era Energy's leadership employed a repeated pattern of transferring oil and gas wells among related entities and then placing liability-bearing companies into bankruptcy to avoid environmental cleanup costs. According to the action, 346 of the Company's 406 gas wells were acquired from companies that went bankrupt operating those very same wells, including 87 wells from Remnant Oil, a private company that went bankrupt in 2019 after hundreds of regulatory violations.

The action claims Remnant's wells were acquired in bankruptcy by a related party, Acacia Resources, and subsequently sold to Solis Partners, a wholly owned subsidiary of New Era Energy. This transfer allegedly allowed the most valuable producing wells to flow into the Company while leaving Acacia holding the bulk of plugging and remediation liabilities.

Insider Enrichment Tactics in the Oil and Gas Sector

As alleged in the lawsuit, this case fits a broader pattern of insider enrichment at the expense of public shareholders and environmental compliance:

Of 406 gas wells, 346 were acquired from bankrupt predecessors operating the same assets

Related-party loan conversions to equity allegedly diluted shareholder value

Consulting fees reportedly paid to entities owned by management and family members

Strategic bankruptcies allegedly used to shed environmental obligations while retaining productive assets

Revenue from hundreds of New Mexico wells was allegedly siphoned while cleanup obligations were abandoned

A third-party study deemed the Company's old gas wells "uneconomic"

Why Related-Party Transfer Adequacy Allegedly Matters to Investors

The New Mexico Attorney General's complaint alleges the defendants "received significant revenue (possibly into the millions of dollars) that they knew would otherwise be required to address" plugging and remediation costs. As pleaded in the securities action, the Company's SEC filings failed to disclose the true nature of these related-party transfers and the looming environmental liabilities they were designed to evade.

Speak with an attorney about recovering damages or call (212) 363-7500.

"Investors deserve transparency about material risks that could affect their investments. When a company's leadership has a documented history of value destruction through repeated bankruptcies and related-party dealings, shareholders are entitled to know those facts before committing capital." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY -- Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the NUAI Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the NUAI investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased NUAI stock or securities between November 6, 2024 and December 29, 2025 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did NUAI stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 41%, a decline of $1.87 per share, after Hunterbrook Media reported the New Mexico Attorney General's fraud lawsuit against the Company. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What do NUAI investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my NUAI shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171