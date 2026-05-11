Plug Power Reports Strong Q1 2026 Results with 22% Revenue Growth and 71% Margin Improvement Year over Year

SLINGERLANDS, N.Y., May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc., a global leader in hydrogen solutions, today reported results for the first quarter of 2026, delivering strong revenue growth, meaningful margin improvement, and continued progress toward profitability.

The Company exceeded its expectations on revenue and delivered its margin and EPS targets for the quarter. This performance reflects disciplined execution across Plug’s integrated hydrogen platform, improving unit economics, and continued demand across core markets.

Q1 2026 Financial Highlights

Revenue increased 22% year-over-year to $163.5 million, reflecting growth across material handling and electrolyzer businesses

GAAP gross margin improved to (13%) from (55%) in the prior-year period, representing a 71% improvement in overall margin and a 42 percentage point improvement in the margin rate year-over-year, driven by sales growth, cost optimization, improved service execution, and fuel sourcing efficiencies

Q1 2026 GAAP EPS was ($0.18), inclusive of approximately $140 million primarily associated with non-cash charges related to adjustments in convertible debt and warrant valuations stemming from changes in the stock market and the Company’s stock price escalation; Q1 2025 GAAP EPS was ($0.21)

Adjusted EPS improved to ($0.08) for Q1 2026 from ($0.17) in Q1 2025, excluding the impact of certain non-cash charges; see the reconciliation below



“Our first quarter results reflect strong commercial execution and continued progress improving the underlying economics of the business and positions us to achieve our EBITDAS positive target in Q4 2026,” said Jose Luis Crespo, Chief Executive Officer of Plug. “We exceeded internal expectations on revenue, delivered on our margin and EPS targets, and continue to strengthen our financial position. Our focus remains on execution and growth, driving efficiency, expanding margins, and converting our scale into consistent financial performance.”

Commercial Business Update

Material Handling (GenDrive Fuel Cells and GenFuel Systems)

Expansion with existing customer sites, including Amazon and Walmart, and continued new business development

Record service performance, with GenDrive per-unit quarterly service costs down over 30% year-over-year, contributing to margin improvement

Ongoing demand supported by productivity gains, reliability improvements, and reduced grid dependence



Electrolyzer Solutions (GenEco)

More than 320 MW of electrolyzer capacity deployed globally

Over $8 billion project pipeline across industrial and energy applications

Execution on key projects: 100 MW system with Galp Energia (Portugal) 25 MW system with Iberdrola and BP (Spain)

New and advancing opportunities: 275 MW award of Front-End Engineering Design with Hy2gen (Québec, Canada) Continued progress with Allied Green Ammonia, including advancement with the Uzbekistan government on a binding tax incentive agreement and the memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Uzbekistan Airports for SAF and e-SAF initiatives, two key steps toward final investment decision (FID)





Hydrogen Production

Hydrogen fuel sales increased by 22% for Q1 2026 in relation to Q1 2025, driven by customer growth, increasing prices, and reduced customer warrant charges

Hydrogen fuel margin rate improved by 54 percentage points in Q1 2026 versus Q1 2025, stemming from greater leverage on Plug’s hydrogen network with higher volumes, reduced third-party sourcing costs, and efforts to improve network efficiency

Volume is one of the key drivers to improve margins on hydrogen fuel sales as it provides even greater leverage on the Company’s production facilities’ fixed overhead costs. The Company continues to scale new customer sites and utilization for existing sites.

Plug’s production facilities in Georgia, Tennessee, and Louisiana provide approximately 40 TPD in total capacity supporting both internal demand and broader commercial opportunities



Liquidity and Capital Position

Ended the quarter with over $802 million in total cash, including $223 million in unrestricted cash and approximately $579 million of restricted cash, which is expected to release ~$50 million per quarter over the next few years

Anticipated proceeds of approximately $275 million from hydrogen project asset monetization initiatives, including the previously announced agreement with Stream Data Centers. At this time, the first transaction for approximately $142 million is expected to close in June.

Expected sale of an investment tax credit associated with the St. Gabriel, Louisiana joint venture hydrogen liquefier for $39.2 million, currently targeted to close by the end of May 2026

Cash usage tracking modestly better than the Company’s internal plan; sequential improvement in cash usage is expected over the balance of 2026, with positive EBITDAS targeted in Q4 2026



Positioned for Long-Term Value Creation

Plug continues to execute against a clear set of priorities: margin expansion, disciplined capital deployment, and conversion of its project pipeline into profitable growth. The Company remains focused on achieving positive EBITDAS in the fourth quarter of 2026. Operating at the center of the global energy transition, Plug has built a scaled platform spanning hydrogen production, delivery, and end-use applications. Its integrated hydrogen ecosystem remains a key differentiator, which management believes will drive increased revenue visibility, improved asset utilization, and expanding margins as the platform continues to scale.

Earnings Call Details

Management will host a conference call to discuss results and business outlook.

Date: May 11, 2026

Time: 4:30 PM ET

Toll-free: 877-407-9221 / +1 201-689-8597

Direct webcast: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1760125&tp_key=6963e219ef



A live webcast will be available on the Plug Investor Relations website at www.ir.plugpower.com, and a playback will remain available online following the call.

About Plug Power

Plug designs, builds, and operates a fully integrated hydrogen ecosystem spanning production, storage, delivery, and power generation, enabling the global hydrogen economy. A first mover in the industry, Plug delivers electrolyzers, fuel cells, and hydrogen production plants to customers across material handling, industrial applications, and energy markets, advancing energy resilience and industrial decarbonization.

Plug’s GenEco electrolyzers span five continents, and the Company has more than 74,000 GenDrive fuel cell systems and 280+ hydrogen-powered material handling sites deployed to date. Plug also operates its own hydrogen generation network to ensure a reliable, domestically produced supply, with production facilities currently operational in Georgia, Tennessee, and Louisiana, representing a combined capacity of approximately 40 tons per day.

With employees and state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities around the world, Plug serves global leaders including Walmart, Amazon, Home Depot, BMW, and BP.

For more information, visit www.plugpower.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, and anticipated results of operations, including statements regarding anticipated financial results, targets, and objectives for future periods, cash usage, liquidity, asset monetization initiatives and the timing of such closings, hydrogen production capacity and utilization, project pipeline opportunities, electrolyzer deployments, anticipated benefits of “Project Quantum Leap,” and the Company’s ability to achieve positive EBITDAS in the fourth quarter of 2026. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: the Company’s ability to achieve anticipated cost reductions and operational efficiencies; the Company’s ability to improve margins and manage cash usage; the Company’s ability to successfully execute its hydrogen production, liquefaction, and logistics strategy; the availability, timing, and cost of hydrogen supply and production inputs; the Company’s ability to complete asset monetization transactions on anticipated terms or timelines; the Company’s ability to close or realize anticipated proceeds from investment tax credit transactions; the Company’s ability to execute on its electrolyzer project pipeline and convert opportunities into revenue-generating projects; delays or disruptions in project development, permitting, construction, or commissioning; the availability of financing or capital; changes in customer demand, including within the material handling and energy markets; competitive pressures; changes in government policies, incentives, or regulations; macroeconomic conditions; and other risks described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements included in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.



Plug Power Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, 2026

2025

Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 223,189 $ 368,540 Restricted cash 183,685 186,746 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $44,980 as of March 31, 2026 and $46,805 as of December 31, 2025 106,511 134,758 Inventory, net 516,153 520,968 Contract assets 105,099 105,268 Prepaid expenses, tax credits, and other current assets 140,148 93,988 Total current assets 1,274,785 1,410,268 Restricted cash 395,140 438,698 Property, plant, and equipment, net 240,499 281,001 Right of use assets related to finance leases, net 39,065 44,852 Right of use assets related to operating leases, net 170,193 182,206 Equipment related to power purchase agreements and fuel delivered to customers, net 133,788 122,926 Contract assets 24,312 24,137 Intangible assets, net 28,231 29,228 Investments in non-consolidated entities and non-marketable securities 45,612 46,909 Other assets 16,559 14,343 Total assets $ 2,368,184 $ 2,594,568 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 144,251 $ 168,744 Accrued expenses 113,068 128,010 Deferred revenue and other contract liabilities 68,508 66,742 Operating lease liabilities 63,181 70,407 Finance lease liabilities 10,098 10,934 Finance obligations 66,374 76,160 Current portion of convertible debt instruments, net 2,495 2,583 Current portion of long-term debt 439 626 Contingent consideration, loss accrual for service contracts, and other current liabilities (of which $601 was measured at fair value as of March 31, 2026 and $4,871 was measured at fair value as of December 31, 2025) 72,292 86,382 Total current liabilities 540,706 610,588 Deferred revenue and other contract liabilities 29,615 34,203 Operating lease liabilities 175,277 194,709 Finance lease liabilities 14,750 17,627 Finance obligations 173,531 191,806 Warrant liabilities 106,963 52,323 Convertible debt instruments, net 502,770 431,014 Long-term debt 1,258 1,306 Contingent consideration, loss accrual for service contracts, and other liabilities (of which $7,185 was measured at fair value as of March 31, 2026 and $6,906 was measured at fair value as of December 31, 2025) 49,425 57,678 Total liabilities 1,594,295 1,591,254 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $.01 par value per share; 3,000,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2026 and 1,500,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2025; Issued (including shares in treasury): 1,395,643,390 as of March 31, 2026 and 1,394,241,538 as of December 31, 2025 13,957 13,943 Additional paid-in capital 9,206,736 9,186,314 Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,442 6,796 Accumulated deficit (8,471,343 ) (8,226,039 ) Less common stock in treasury: 987,495 as of March 31, 2026 and 970,588 as of December 31, 2025 (2,982 ) (2,945 ) Total Plug Power Inc. stockholders’ equity 749,810 978,069 Non-controlling interest 24,079 25,245 Total stockholders’ equity 773,889 1,003,314 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,368,184 $ 2,594,568





Plug Power Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2026

2025

Net revenue: Sales of equipment, related infrastructure and other $ 79,022 $ 63,506 Services performed on fuel cell systems and related infrastructure 21,970 16,874 Power purchase agreements 26,290 23,210 Fuel delivered to customers and related equipment 35,795 29,457 Other 436 627 Net revenue 163,513 133,674 Cost of revenue: Sales of equipment, related infrastructure and other 85,327 74,556 Services performed on fuel cell systems and related infrastructure 14,421 14,462 (Benefit)/provision for loss contracts related to service (7,814 ) 8,888 Power purchase agreements 40,148 49,932 Fuel delivered to customers and related equipment 52,892 59,354 Other 146 343 Total cost of revenue 185,120 207,535 Gross loss (21,607 ) (73,861 ) Operating expenses: Research and development 12,113 17,357 Selling, general and administrative 70,208 80,839 Restructuring 1,425 17,154 Impairment 3,856 1,064 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 280 (11,819 ) Total operating expenses 87,882 104,595 Operating loss (109,489 ) (178,456 ) Interest income 3,845 5,153 Interest expense (17,351 ) (11,486 ) Other income, net 1,086 1,290 Gain/(loss) on extinguishment of convertible debt instruments and finance obligations 1,805 (3,652 ) Change in fair value of convertible debt instruments (70,782 ) (7,338 ) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (54,640 ) – Loss on equity method investments (470 ) (2,370 ) Loss before income taxes $ (245,996 ) $ (196,859 ) Income tax expense (41 ) – Net loss $ (246,037 ) $ (196,859 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (733 ) (203 ) Net loss attributable to Plug Power Inc. $ (245,304 ) $ (196,656 ) Net loss per share attributable to Plug Power Inc.: Basic and diluted $ (0.18 ) $ (0.21 ) Weighted average number of common stock outstanding 1,389,672,378 945,767,987





Plug Power Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2026

2025

Operating activities Net loss $ (246,037 ) $ (196,859 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation of long-lived assets 6,312 12,134 Amortization of intangible assets 908 2,007 Lower of cost or net realizable value inventory adjustments and provision for excess and obsolete inventory 7,271 8,262 Stock-based compensation 13,938 11,087 (Gain)/loss on extinguishment of convertible debt instruments and finance obligations (1,805 ) 3,652 Provision for losses on accounts receivable 2,394 40 Amortization of discount/(premium) of debt issuance costs on convertible debt instruments and long-term debt 997 (320 ) Provision for common stock warrants 4,561 9,124 Impairment 3,856 1,064 Recovery on service contracts (14,685 ) (2,937 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration 280 (11,819 ) Change in fair value of convertible debt instruments 70,782 7,338 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 54,640 – Loss on equity method investments 470 2,370 Changes in operating assets and liabilities that provide/(use) cash: Accounts receivable 25,853 12,251 Inventory (6,860 ) (18,357 ) Contract assets 1,561 580 Prepaid expenses and other assets (9,337 ) 40,576 Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities (43,343 ) 47,578 Payments of contingent consideration (1,918 ) (6,024 ) Payments of operating lease liabilities, net (17,523 ) (5,618 ) Deferred revenue and other contract liabilities (2,356 ) (21,697 ) Net cash used in operating activities (150,041 ) (105,568 ) Investing activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (2,407 ) (40,451 ) Purchases of equipment related to power purchase agreements and equipment related to fuel delivered to customers (5,707 ) (5,608 ) Cash paid for non-consolidated entities and non-marketable securities (367 ) (514 ) Net cash used in investing activities (8,481 ) (46,573 ) Financing activities Payments of contingent consideration (2,330 ) – Proceeds from public and private offerings, net of transaction costs – 276,053 Payments of tax withholding on behalf of employees for net stock settlement of stock-based compensation (37 ) (49 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 90 – Contributions by non-controlling interest 300 – Principal payments on convertible debt instruments – (45,000 ) Premium on principal of convertible debt instruments settled in cash – (1,238 ) Principal payments on long-term debt (346 ) (344 ) Cash paid for capitalized closing fees related to DOE loan guarantee – (12,817 ) Principal repayments of finance obligations and finance leases (29,419 ) (23,373 ) Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities (31,742 ) 193,232 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (1,706 ) (5,189 ) (Decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (145,351 ) 90,151 Decrease in restricted cash (46,619 ) (54,249 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash beginning of period 993,984 1,040,709 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash end of period $ 802,014 $ 1,076,611



