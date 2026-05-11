Highwoods Announces Availability of 2025 Corporate Resiliency Report

RALEIGH, N.C., May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has published its 2025 Corporate Resiliency Report, which highlights the Company’s ongoing commitment to owning and operating a resilient, high-quality office portfolio that thrives in all economic cycles.

To view the report, please visit the investors section of our website at www.highwoods.com or click on the following link:

Highwoods 2025 Corporate Resiliency Report

About Highwoods

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa. Our vision is to be a leader in the evolution of commercial real estate for the benefit of our customers, our communities and those who invest with us. Our mission is to create environments and experiences that inspire our teammates and our customers to achieve more together. We are in the work-placemaking business and believe that by creating exceptional environments and experiences, we can deliver greater value to our customers, their teammates and, in turn, our shareholders. For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at www.highwoods.com.

Contact:

Brendan Maiorana

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

brendan.maiorana@highwoods.com

919-872-4924



