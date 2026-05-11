Beyond Meat® Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), otherwise known as Beyond The Plant Protein Company™ (the “Company”), announced today that on May 10, 2026, the Human Capital Management and Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Committee”) granted an option to purchase 237,718 shares of the Company’s common stock and 180,051 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) to Tony Kalajian under the Beyond Meat, Inc. 2026 Employment Inducement Equity Incentive Plan (the “2026 Inducement Plan”) in connection with Mr. Kalajian's hiring and appointment as Chief Accounting Officer. In addition, the Committee granted 150,043 RSUs to one (1) new non-executive employee under the 2026 Inducement Plan. The awards were granted as inducements material to Mr. Kalajian and the non-executive employee entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The option will vest over a period of four years, with 25% of the shares subject to the option vesting on the first anniversary of the vesting commencement date (Mr. Kalajian’s start date), and the remaining shares vesting in substantially equal monthly installments thereafter, subject to Mr. Kalajian’s continued employment with the Company on such vesting dates. The RSUs will vest over a period of four years, with 25% of the RSUs vesting on the first anniversary of the vesting commencement date (the employee’s start date), and the remaining shares vesting in substantially equal quarterly installments thereafter, subject to Mr. Kalajian and the non-executive employee’s continued employment with the Company on such vesting dates. The awards are subject to the terms and conditions of the 2026 Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of an option award agreement or RSU award agreement, as applicable, covering the grant.

The 2026 Inducement Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously employees of the Company or its parent or subsidiaries, or following a bona fide period of non-employment, as an inducement material to such individuals' entering into employment with the Company, pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), otherwise known as Beyond The Plant Protein Company™, is a plant protein company offering a portfolio of plant-based products made from simple ingredients without GMOs, no added hormones or antibiotics, and 0mg of cholesterol per serving. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat’s core products are designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat while being better for people and the planet. The Company’s brand promise, Eat What You Love®, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can have a great impact on our personal health and the health of our planet. By shifting from animal-based protein to plant-based protein, we can positively impact four growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Media:

Shira Zackai

shira.zackai@beyondmeat.com