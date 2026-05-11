Ceribell Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CeriBell, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBLL) (“Ceribell”), a medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

First Quarter 2026 & Recent Highlights

Reported total revenue of $26.5 million in the first quarter of 2026, a 29% increase compared to the same period in 2025

Ended the quarter with 680 total active accounts

Achieved gross margin of 87%

Initiated commercial launch of neonate and pediatric products following successful pilot

Received supportive CMS proposed rule for NTAP reimbursement for delirium monitoring solution, with final rule expected in August 2026





“Our strong first quarter performance reflects solid execution against our commercial plan and the clear and growing demand for our seizure monitoring platform,” said co-founder and CEO Jane Chao, Ph.D. “The launch of our neonate and pediatric offerings represents a major milestone in our commitment to provide critical brain monitoring for patients of all ages. As we work to redefine the standard of care in seizure management, we will continue to invest in innovation and expansion of our clinical indications to advance our mission to make EEG a new vital sign.”

First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Total revenue in the first quarter of 2026 was $26.5 million, a 29% increase from $20.5 million in the first quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily driven by expansion into new accounts and continued growth in adoption within the company’s active account base. Product revenue for the first quarter of 2026 was $20.2 million, representing an increase of 29% from $15.6 million in the first quarter of 2025. Subscription revenue for the first quarter of 2026 was $6.3 million, representing an increase of 29% from $4.9 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Gross profit in the first quarter of 2026 was $23.1 million, compared to $18.0 million for the first quarter of 2025. Gross margin for the first quarter of 2026 was 87%, compared to 88% for the same period in 2025.

Operating expenses in the first quarter of 2026 were $43.9 million, compared to $32.2 million for the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 36%. The increase in operating expenses was primarily attributable to investments in the company’s commercial organization, increased headcount to support the growth of the business, and legal costs associated with intellectual property enforcement activities, including a patent infringement suit initiated in July 2025.

Net loss in the first quarter of 2026 was $19.7 million, or $0.52 net loss per share, compared to a net loss of $12.8 million, or $0.36 net loss per share, for the same period in 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA loss (a non-GAAP measure) for the first quarter of 2026 was $11.2 million compared to $10.9 million in the first quarter of 2025. Reconciliations of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 are in the financial schedules that are a part of this press release.

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $141.2 million as of March 31, 2026.

2026 Financial Outlook

Ceribell is raising its revenue guidance for the full year 2026 to a range of $112 million to $116 million, representing growth of approximately 26% to 30% over the company’s prior year revenue.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

Ceribell will host a conference call today, May 11, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its first quarter 2026 financial results. Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (800) 715-9871 for domestic callers or (646) 307-1963 for international callers and providing access code 1880547. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Investor Relations” section of the Ceribell website at https://investors.ceribell.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except where otherwise noted, the information contained in this earnings release and the related attachments is as of May 11, 2026. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this earnings release and the related attachments as a result of new information or future events or developments. This earnings release and the related attachments contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about, among other topics, our anticipated operating and financial performance, including financial guidance and projections; business plans, strategy, goals and prospects; and expectations for our products. Given their forward-looking nature, these statements involve substantial risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, and we cannot ensure that any outcome expressed in these forward-looking statements will be realized in whole or in part. You can identify these statements by the fact that they use future dates or use words such as “will,” “may,” “could,” “likely,” “ongoing,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “assume,” “target,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “goal,” “objective,” “aim,” “seek,” “potential,” “hope,” and other words and terms of similar meaning. Ceribell’s financial guidance is based on estimates and assumptions that are subject to significant uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from past results and future plans and projected future results are the following: risks related to our limited operating history and history of net losses; our ability to successfully achieve substantial market acceptance and adoption of our products; competitive pressures; our manufacturing operations, including our reliance on third-party manufacturers and suppliers in China and Vietnam and our ability to adapt to evolving demand; product defects or complaints and related liability; the complexity, timing, expense, and outcomes of clinical studies, legal matters and regulatory compliance; our ability to obtain and maintain adequate coverage and reimbursement levels for our products; our ability to comply with changing laws and regulatory requirements and resulting costs; our dependence on a limited number of suppliers; geopolitical conflicts and related supply chain disruptions; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as in other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). These filings, when made, are available on the Investor Relations section of our website at https://investors.ceribell.com/ and on the SEC’s website at https://sec.gov/.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. Ceribell defines EBITDA as GAAP net loss adjusted to exclude (i) provision for income taxes (ii) depreciation and amortization expense, and (iii) interest income and interest expense, net. EBITDA is then adjusted to exclude (iv) stock-based compensation expense and (v) legal fees and related professional services costs incurred in connection with the patent infringement action we filed against Natus Medical Incorporated and certain of its subsidiaries in July 2025, as further described in Part II, Item 1 — Legal Proceedings of Ceribell's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, to arrive at Adjusted EBITDA. Management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Ceribell believes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provide investors with meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our business, results of operations, or outlook. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation, as a substitute for, or superior to GAAP net loss, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Reconciliations between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP results are presented in the accompanying tables of this release.

About CeriBell, Inc.

Ceribell is a medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. Ceribell has developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute-care setting. By combining proprietary, highly portable, and rapidly deployable hardware with sophisticated artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered algorithms, the Ceribell System enables rapid diagnosis and continuous monitoring of patients with neurological conditions. The Ceribell System is FDA-cleared for use in detecting seizure and delirium in intensive care units and emergency rooms across the U.S. Ceribell is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. For more information, please visit www.ceribell.com or follow the company on LinkedIn .

Investor Contacts

Brian Johnston

Gilmartin Group

Investors@ceribell.com

Media Contact

Brian Price

Press@ceribell.com



Ceribell, Inc.

Condensed Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

Three months ended March 31, 2026 2025 Revenue Product revenue $ 20,190 $ 15,608 Subscription revenue 6,304 4,883 Total revenue 26,494 20,491 Cost of revenue Product cost of goods sold 3,068 2,360 Subscription cost of revenue 304 124 Total cost of revenue 3,372 2,484 Gross profit 23,122 18,007 Operating expenses Research and development 6,161 4,246 Sales and marketing 22,390 18,033 General and administrative 15,316 9,935 Total operating expenses 43,867 32,214 Loss from operations (20,745 ) (14,207 ) Interest expense (434 ) (471 ) Other income, net 1,442 1,901 Loss, before provision for income taxes (19,737 ) (12,777 ) Provision for income tax expense — — Net loss $ (19,737 ) $ (12,777 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic and diluted (0.52 ) (0.36 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic and diluted 37,663,285 35,881,029 Other comprehensive loss Net unrealized loss on marketable securities $ (141 ) $ (6 ) Comprehensive loss $ (19,878 ) $ (12,783 )





Ceribell, Inc.

Condensed Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

March 31, December 31, 2026 2025 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 45,252 $ 40,476 Marketable securities 95,932 118,785 Accounts receivable, net 15,712 15,053 Inventory 6,902 7,288 Contract costs, current 2,231 2,210 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,882 2,906 Total current assets 168,911 186,718 Property and equipment, net 1,926 2,030 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,041 2,296 Contract costs, long-term 1,742 1,847 Other non-current assets 3,458 2,912 Total assets $ 178,078 $ 195,803 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,981 $ 2,838 Accrued liabilities 12,561 14,328 Contract liabilities, current 88 101 Operating lease liability, current 1,141 1,105 Other current liabilities 413 818 Total current liabilities 16,184 19,190 Long-term liabilities Notes payable, long-term 19,917 19,811 Other liabilities, long-term 106 106 Operating lease liability, long-term 1,058 1,360 Total long-term liabilities 21,081 21,277 Total liabilities $ 37,265 $ 40,467 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; Authorized shares: 10,000,000 as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively Issued and outstanding shares: none as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; Authorized shares: 500,000,000 as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively Issued and outstanding shares: 37,859,680 and 37,485,124 as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 38 38 Additional paid-in capital 380,850 375,495 Accumulated other comprehensive income 18 159 Accumulated deficit (240,093 ) (220,356 ) Total stockholders’ equity 140,813 155,336 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 178,078 $ 195,803





Ceribell, Inc.

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three months ended March 31, 2026 2025 Net Loss (GAAP) $ (19,737 ) $ (12,777 ) Non-GAAP Adjustments: Interest (income) and expense, net (989 ) (1,431 ) Depreciation and amortization 239 335 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (20,487 ) (13,873 ) Stock-based compensation 3,723 2,348 IP litigation matter 5,594 624 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ (11,170 ) $ (10,901 )



