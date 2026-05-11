Main Street Financial Services Corp. Annual Meeting Voting Results

WOOSTER, Ohio, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 7, 2026, Main Street Financial Services Corp. (OTCQX: MSWV) (the “Company”) held its 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”). The inspector of elections delivered its final report of voting results for each of the matters submitted to a vote.

Proposal 1: To elect three (3) directors to serve until the 2029 annual meeting of stockholders.

The three nominees who received a majority of “FOR” votes are elected as directors. The final report of the inspector of elections tabulation of voting results is set forth below:

Board of Directors Nominees:

Nominee For Withheld Broker Non-Votes Mark Witmer 4,651,206 65,212 1,092,379 Nick Sparachane 4,625,616 90,802 1,092,379 Jonathan Ciccotelli 4,619,915 96,503 1,092,379

Proposal 2: To ratify the appointment of Forvis Mazars, LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2026.

According to the final report of the inspector of election tabulation of voting results, stockholders ratified the appointment of Forvis Mazars, LLP as independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2026, by the votes indicated below:

For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes 5,714,815 60,311 33,671 -

“We are pleased with the outcome of this year’s annual meeting and appreciate the continued support and confidence of our shareholders,” said Mark R. Witmer, Chairman, President and CEO of Main Street Financial Services Corp. “The approval of all proposals reflects the strong alignment between our shareholders, Board of Directors, and management team as we continue executing on our strategic objectives. We remain focused on delivering long-term value through disciplined growth, strong financial performance, and our ongoing commitment to serving the communities and customers who place their trust in us.”

Forward-Looking-Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements (as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that reflect management’s current assumptions and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, Company performance and financial results. Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements, because such statements are inherently subject to significant assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the Company’s control. The forward-looking statements in this letter speak only as to the date of this release. Main Street Financial Services Corp. expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to such statements to reflect any change in its expectations upon which such statements are based.

Contact Information:

Matthew Hartzler

EVP, Chief Financial Officer

(330) 264-5767