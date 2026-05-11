Delisting of Securities from The Nasdaq Stock Market

NEW YORK, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited. MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited’s ordinary shares were suspended on December 12, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares of Harrison Global Holdings Inc. Harrison Global Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shares were suspended on December 15, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A common stock and warrants of MSP Recovery, Inc. MSP Recovery, Inc.’s securities were suspended on December 22, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A ordinary shares of EPWK Holdings Ltd. EPWK Holdings Ltd.’s Class A ordinary shares were suspended on December 23, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A common stock of Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc.’s Class A common stock was suspended on January 21, 2026 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Synlogic, Inc. Synlogic, Inc.’s common stock was suspended on January 21, 2026 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A common stock of Twin Hospitality Group Inc. Twin Hospitality Group Inc.’s Class A common stock was suspended on February 4, 2026 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Common Stock, Class B Common Stock, and 8.25% Series B Cumulative Preferred Stock of FAT Brands Inc. FAT Brands Inc.’s securities were suspended on February 4, 2026 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares and warrants of Carbon Revolution Public Limited Company. Carbon Revolution Public Limited Company’s securities were suspended on February 9, 2026 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of ScanTech AI Systems Inc. ScanTech AI Systems Inc.’s common stock was suspended on February 10, 2026 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s ordinary shares were suspended on February 26, 2026 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A ordinary shars of TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd. TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd’s Class A ordinary shares were suspended on March 5, 2026 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A ordinary shares, units, rights, and warrants of Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation. Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation’s securities were suspended on March 25, 2026 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares of Iterum Therapeutics plc. Iterum Therapeutics plc’s ordinary shares were suspended on April 1, 2026 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of IO Biotech, Inc. IO Biotech, Inc.’s common stock was suspended on April 7, 2026 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Series A Common Stock and 8.0% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock of QVC Group, Inc. QVC Group, Inc.’s securities were suspended on April 24, 2026 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.