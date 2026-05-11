GPK Class Action Reminder – Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Graphic Packaging Holding Company Class Action

SAN DIEGO, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Misled Investors Regarding its Inventory Management Issues

On May 7, 2026, a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) common stock between February 4, 2025 and February 2, 2026. Graphic Packaging, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products.

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that:

Graphic Packaging was experiencing, inter alia, significant inventory management issues, as well as significantly reduced demand and volumes and increased costs;

Defendants downplayed the true scope and severity of the foregoing issues, which were likely to, and did, have a material negative impact on the Company’s business and financial results;

Defendants likewise overstated the strength and sustainability of the Company’s business model and operations, as well as its ability to weather ongoing macroeconomic headwinds; and

Accordingly, the Company’s previously issued FY 2025 financial guidance was unreliable and/or unrealistic.





Plaintiff alleges that on February 3, 2026, Graphic Packaging reported disappointing fourth quarter (“Q4”) and FY 2025 financial results. Specifically, Graphic Packaging

Reported Q4 non-GAAP EPS of $0.29, missing consensus estimates by $0.06, attributable to, inter alia, lower volumes, increased costs, and inventory reduction.

Projected a meaningful decline in adjusted EBITDA in 2026, citing “a $130 million negative impact from actions taken to reduce inventory and generate [FCF], an approximately $100 million accrual (non-cash in 2026) for a return to more normal incentive compensation, January weather and production impacts, and other largely offsetting operating items.”

Announced that new President and CEO, Robbert Rietbroek, had “initiated a comprehensive review of our organization structure, operations, and footprint,” among other aspects of the Company’s business, thereby confirming the weakness and unsustainability of its present business model and operations.





On this news, Graphic Packaging’s stock price fell $2.36 per share, or 15.97%, to close at $12.42 per share on February 3, 2026.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Graphic Packaging Holding Company. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers with the court by July 6, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

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