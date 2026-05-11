ClimateDoor's ClimateGlobal 2026 to Feature Keynote by BC Minister of Energy and Climate Solutions Adrian Dix

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClimateDoor ( www.climatedoor.com ) today announced that the Honourable Adrian Dix, BC Minister of Energy and Climate Solutions, will deliver the keynote address and fireside chat at ClimateGlobal 2026 , the firm's flagship annual event connecting Canadian climate tech to the world. The event takes place Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at UBC Robson Square in Vancouver, British Columbia.

ClimateGlobal runs alongside Web Summit Vancouver, where more than 15,000 global technology leaders are expected. The event is the dedicated convening point for international energy, agriculture and critical resource decision-makers operating outside the main trade floor.

Minister Dix's 3pm fireside chat will be moderated by Chad Rickaby, Chief Executive Officer of ClimateDoor. The conversation will examine British Columbia's role in the realignment of global climate trade corridors and the province's strategy for connecting Canadian innovation to markets in Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

"The corridors that matter for climate technology are no longer just north-south,” said Chad Rickaby, Chief Executive Officer of ClimateDoor. “Canadian ventures are scaling into Europe, Asia, and Latin America, and international ventures are choosing Canada as their North American beachhead. ClimateGlobal is where the people facilitating those deals actually meet, and Minister Dix's leadership at the keynote signals how seriously British Columbia is taking that opportunity."

Programming

ClimateGlobal 2026 is structured around two main panels. "LAUNCH: Going Global from Canada" brings together founders with international traction, global investors active in Canada, and trade experts with tactical knowledge of EU, APAC, and LATAM market entry. "LAND: The Canadian Opportunity" features government, policy, and institutional voices examining why international climate ventures and investors choose Canada as their North American entry point.

Additional programming includes reverse pitch sessions with more than 20 Canadian and international investors, including WUTIF Capital, NorthX, Diagram, Marunouchi Innovation, Pomona Impact Foundation, Renewal Funds, Panache Ventures, Evok Innovations, ENEOS Americas, JETRO, METI. Breakout sessions cover Indigenous-led market access, cross-border deal structuring, and capital stack engineering for international expansion.

Further announcements from ClimateDoor's portfolio are expected at the event.

Event Details

Date: Tuesday, May 12, 2026, 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM PT

Location: UBC Robson Square, 800 Robson Street, Vancouver, BC

Registration: www.climatedoor.com/climate-global

Media Accreditation

Members of the press interested in attending ClimateGlobal 2026 should contact Jamie Moran, Chief Growth Officer of ClimateDoor, at jamie@climatedoor.com to request accreditation. A limited number of media passes are available, including access to the keynote, both main panels, and the post-event networking reception.

###

About ClimateGlobal

ClimateGlobal is ClimateDoor's flagship annual event connecting Canadian climate tech to the world. The 2025 edition brought together more than 250 attendees from over 100 organizations across carbon capture, fusion, clean energy, sustainable materials, and climate AI, with delegations from Canada, Japan, Singapore, Europe, Australia, and Latin America. ClimateGlobal 2026 expands international representation with focused attendance from European, Japanese, Southeast Asian, and Latin American climate ventures and investors. The event is co-presented by ClimateDoor and Vancouver Impact.

www.climatedoor.com/climate-global

About ClimateDoor

ClimateDoor is a commercialization partner for growth-stage energy, agriculture, and critical resource companies, helping clients enter new markets, raise capital, and close commercial partnerships. The firm focuses on execution, embedding sector experts and specialists alongside client teams. ClimateDoor has supported more than 100 ventures, mobilized over $73M in venture capital, and secured more than $17M in non-dilutive capital across North America, Europe, and APAC.

www.climatedoor.com

Media Contact