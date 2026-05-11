Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. Announces Filing of a Shelf Registration Statement to Enhance Financial Flexibility and Support Portfolio Growth

NEW YORK, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LIEN), a specialty finance company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company, today announced that it has filed a shelf registration statement with the Securities and Exchange commission (“SEC”), that once declared effective, will allow the Company to issue up to $500 million of securities, including debt securities, from time to time in one or more offerings.

The shelf registration is intended to provide the Company with enhanced financial flexibility to efficiently access the capital markets to grow the Company’s portfolio. Net proceeds from the sale of the securities may be used for general corporate purposes, which may include, among other things, investing in accordance with the Company’s

investment objective and strategies, repayment of any outstanding indebtedness, paying operating expenses and other general corporate purposes.

Peter Sack, Chief Executive Officer of the Company commented, “This shelf registration represents a key step in advancing Chicago Atlantic BDC’s growth strategy, building on the momentum from our $100 million credit facility which closed in February 2025. It provides enhanced flexibility to access debt capital and accelerate portfolio expansion as we continue to see a robust pipeline of compelling opportunities. We believe our prudent use of leverage, deployed into high-quality assets, can be accretive to earnings and support durable returns for shareholders, while maintaining a disciplined risk profile.”

The registration statement related to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. Securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration become effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

About Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc.

The Company is a specialty finance company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and has elected to be treated as a regulated investment company for U.S. federal income tax purposes. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity for its stockholders by investing primarily in direct loans to privately held middle-market companies, with a primary focus on cannabis companies. The Company is managed by Chicago Atlantic BDC Advisers, LLC, an investment manager focused on the cannabis industry and other niche or underfollowed sectors. For more information, please visit chicagoatlanticbdc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company, its current and prospective portfolio investments, its industry, its beliefs and opinions, and its assumptions. Words such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “may,” “continue,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “targets,” “projects,” “outlook,” “potential,” “predicts” and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company’s control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date on which the Company makes them. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, except as required by applicable law.

Contact:

Tripp Sullivan

Lisa Kampf

SCR Partners, LLC

LIEN@chicagoatlantic.com