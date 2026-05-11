Pharvaris Announces Closing of $132.3 Million Underwritten Offering of Ordinary Shares and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

ZUG, Switzerland, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharvaris N.V. (“Pharvaris,” Nasdaq: PHVS), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to help address unmet needs of those living with bradykinin-mediated diseases such as hereditary angioedema (“HAE”) and acquired angioedema due to C1 inhibitor deficiency (“AAE-C1INH”), today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten offering of 4,455,863 ordinary shares (which includes the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to an additional 581,199 ordinary shares). The gross proceeds to Pharvaris from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses, were approximately $132.3 million. All shares in the offering were sold by Pharvaris.

Morgan Stanley, Leerink Partners, Cantor, and Wells Fargo Securities acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The shares described above were offered by Pharvaris pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The offering was made only by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement that form part of the registration statement.

Copies of the final prospectus supplement relating to the offering may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, by telephone at 866-718-1649 or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com, Leerink Partners LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, Massachusetts 02109, by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6105, or by email at syndicate@leerink.com, Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. by mail at Attention: Capital Markets, 110 East 59th Street, New York 10022 or by email at prospectus@cantor.com, or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 90 South 7th Street, 5th Floor, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, by telephone at (800) 645-3751 (option #5), or by email at WFScustomerservice@wellsfargo.com. You may also obtain a copy of this document free of charge by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Pharvaris N.V.

Pharvaris is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to help address unmet needs in bradykinin-mediated conditions, including all types of bradykinin-mediated angioedema. Pharvaris’ aspiration is to offer therapies with injectable-like efficacy™, a well-tolerated profile, and the convenience of oral administration to prevent and treat bradykinin-mediated angioedema attacks. By delivering on this aspiration, Pharvaris aims to provide a new standard of care in bradykinin-mediated angioedema. Pharvaris is preparing marketing authorization applications for deucrictibant immediate-release capsule as an on-demand treatment of HAE attacks, and a global pivotal Phase 3 study of deucrictibant extended-release tablet for the prevention of HAE attacks (CHAPTER-3) is ongoing with topline data anticipated in the third quarter of 2026. In addition, CREAATE is an ongoing Phase 3 study of deucrictibant for the prophylactic and on-demand treatment of AAE-C1INH attacks.

Source: Pharvaris N.V.