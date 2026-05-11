NextHome Expands Southern California Footprint with Two New Coastal Offices

Brokerage leader Albert Meggers launches through NextHome’s new large-office franchise model, representing the first offices to join following eXp World Holdings’ acquisition of NextHome





PLEASANTON, Calif., May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextHome, an award-winning national real estate franchise and subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGNT), today announced the launch of two new Southern California brokerages through NextHome’s new large-office franchise model: NextHome Coastal Estates and NextHome Central Coast.

Owned by experienced brokerage leader Albert Meggers, both offices launch with nearly 200 agents serving California’s Central Coast and Ventura County markets. The Pismo Beach office will operate as NextHome Central Coast led by Jay Peet, while the Oxnard office will operate as NextHome Coastal Estates led by Omar Velazquez.

“NextHome has built something genuinely differentiated in the franchise space — a model that puts the operator first and a culture that agents are proud to be part of,” said James Dwiggins, President of NextHome. “The launch of NextHome Coastal Estates and NextHome Central Coast is a strong signal of what’s possible when an experienced operator finds the right partner. Albert and his teams are exactly the kind of leaders this model was built for, and we could not be more excited to welcome them to NextHome.”

For Meggers, the timing of his transition to NextHome felt well-aligned with the introduction of the new franchise model.

“Real estate is going through a period of punctuated change, and we have a voice in shaping the future based on who we affiliate with,” said Albert Meggers, owner of NextHome Central Coast and NextHome Coastal Estates. “If you honestly look at where NextHome fits within the real estate industry, the vast majority of agents align with its values. I’m excited to operate under a brand I can be proud of: a company that lives its values, supports its people, and genuinely cares about its operators. I’m confident I’ve found that at NextHome.”

With more than 20 years of experience in real estate business development, Meggers has built a reputation as a leader in market share growth and brokerage expansion. In 2006, he helped introduce a nationally franchised real estate brand into the Los Angeles market before expanding operations throughout Central California. Over time, he grew that company into one of the largest brokerages in California, operating 14 offices with more than 1,200 agents and holding dominant market share positions across multiple regions.

NextHome’s large-office model offers brokerages multiple technology paths under a single agreement, allowing operators to choose the structure that best fits their business. The model was designed to reduce operational overlap, simplify brokerage systems, and give leaders more flexibility in how they scale.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc. (AGNT)

Built by Agents. Built for Agents. eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGNT) is the global parent company of eXp Realty®, the most agent-centric™ real estate brokerage on the planet, NextHome, Inc., an award-winning national real estate franchise, FrameVR.io, a virtual collaboration platform, and SUCCESS® Enterprises, a leading personal development and media brand for entrepreneurs. Together, the AGNT platform provides a world-class multi-model operating system empowering independent agents, franchise owners, and team leaders across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and South Africa. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings prioritizes transparency, innovation, and long-term value for agents, franchise owners, staff, and shareholders.

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect eXp World Holdings, Inc.’s (the “Company”) and its management’s current expectations but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated success and growth of NextHome Coastal Estates and NextHome Central Coast, the expected benefits of NextHome’s large-office franchise model for brokerage operators, the anticipated expansion of NextHome’s footprint in Southern California and other markets, and the Company’s ability to attract and retain experienced operators and agents across its franchise network. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include real estate market fluctuations, changes in agent retention or recruitment, franchise owner satisfaction and retention, competitive pressures in both the cloud-based brokerage and franchise markets, regulatory changes affecting real estate brokerage or franchise operations, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K. We do not undertake any obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Media Relations Contact:

eXp World Holdings, Inc.

mediarelations@expworldholdings.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Denise Garcia

investors@expworldholdings.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8cc898d3-3319-42a5-aefc-c2a6878787a7