ROC to Present at the LD Micro Invitational XVI on May 18, 2026

DENVER, CO, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rank One Computing Corporation d/b/a ROC, (Nasdaq: ROC) (“ROC” or the “Company”), a U.S. leader in Vision AI, building unified biometric, video analytics, and decision intelligence solutions, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer B. Scott Swann will participate in the LD Micro Invitational XVI being held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA on May 18-19, 2026.

Mr. Swann is scheduled to present to investors on Monday, May 18 at 2:30 p.m. PT. Interested parties are invited to watch the live webcast presentation here. The webcast will also be accessible on ROC’s Investor Relations website here.

In addition, Mr. Swann will be available for one-on-one investor meetings during the conference. To schedule a meeting, please contact your LD Micro representative, or ROC investor relations at ir@roc.ai.

About ROC

ROC is a leading U.S. developer and manufacturer of Vision AI, delivering sovereign biometrics, video analytics, and mission intelligence through a unified platform. This enables agency and integrator partners to unlock faster, more accurate, and cost-efficient capabilities. At its core, ROC transforms raw pixels into real-time operational awareness for defense, public safety, and digital commerce. The Company is headquartered in Denver, Colo., with additional hubs in Grand Rapids, Mich., and Morgantown, W.V. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: www.roc.ai.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through its dynamic, investor-driven conferences and curated company exposure, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit http://www.ldmicro.com.

To register, please contact: registration@ldmicro.com.

Media inquiries:

Matt Aitken, VP of Marketing

media@roc.ai



Investor inquiries:

CORE IR

ir@roc.ai

