Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports April 2026 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of April 30, 2026 totaled $183.0 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $89.1 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $93.9 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2 As of April 30, 2026 - ($ Millions) Growth Team Global Opportunities $14,572 Global Discovery 1,083 U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 9,768 U.S. Small-Cap Growth 2,852 Franchise 962 Global Equity Team Global Equity 443 Non-U.S. Growth 17,135 U.S. Value Team Value Equity 6,065 U.S. Mid-Cap Value 1,901 Value Income 8 International Value Group International Value 53,530 International Explorer 1,157 Global Special Situations 36 Global Value Team Global Value 37,519 Select Equity 1,016 Sustainable Emerging Markets Team Sustainable Emerging Markets 3,066 Credit Team High Income 13,912 Credit Opportunities 385 Floating Rate 125 Custom Credit Solutions 1,514 Developing World Team Developing World 3,253 Antero Peak Group Antero Peak 2,332 Antero Peak Hedge 234 International Small-Mid Team Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 4,249 EMsights Capital Group Global Unconstrained 1,623 Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities 1,448 Emerging Markets Local Opportunities 1,903 Grandview Property Partners Grandview Property Partners3 875 Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $182,966

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.

2 AUM includes $295.4 million in aggregate for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (generally reported on a lag not exceeding one quarter).

3 Represents NAV plus uncalled and recallable capital.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS

Artisan Partners is a global multi-asset investment platform providing a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com

Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.