Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports April 2026 Assets Under Management

 | Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

MILWAUKEE, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of April 30, 2026 totaled $183.0 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $89.1 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $93.9 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2 
  
As of April 30, 2026 - ($ Millions) 
Growth Team 
Global Opportunities$14,572
Global Discovery 1,083
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 9,768
U.S. Small-Cap Growth 2,852
Franchise 962
Global Equity Team 
Global Equity 443
Non-U.S. Growth 17,135
U.S. Value Team 
Value Equity 6,065
U.S. Mid-Cap Value 1,901
Value Income 8
International Value Group 
International Value 53,530
International Explorer 1,157
Global Special Situations 36
Global Value Team 
Global Value 37,519
Select Equity 1,016
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team 
Sustainable Emerging Markets 3,066
Credit Team 
High Income 13,912
Credit Opportunities 385
Floating Rate 125
Custom Credit Solutions 1,514
Developing World Team 
Developing World 3,253
Antero Peak Group 
Antero Peak 2,332
Antero Peak Hedge 234
International Small-Mid Team 
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 4,249
EMsights Capital Group 
Global Unconstrained 1,623
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities 1,448
Emerging Markets Local Opportunities 1,903
Grandview Property Partners 
Grandview Property Partners3 875
  
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")$182,966

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM includes $295.4 million in aggregate for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (generally reported on a lag not exceeding one quarter).
3 Represents NAV plus uncalled and recallable capital.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global multi-asset investment platform providing a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com 
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.


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