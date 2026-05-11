Information and documents for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AB “Novaturas”

At the meeting of the Board of AB “Novaturas” (hereinafter – the Company) held on 11 May 2026, it was decided to submit the following information and documents to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company, which will take place on 27 May 2026 (hereinafter – the Meeting), the convening of which was announced on 4 May 2026:

The Company’s consolidated management report for 2025 (including the Remuneration Report), as well as the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and the Company’s separate financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2025. The independent auditor’s report. The Company’s draft profit (loss) distribution for 2025. Draft resolutions of the Meeting proposed by the Company’s Board. The general ballot paper.

The Board has decided to propose that the Meeting approve the submitted audited set of the Company’s annual financial statements and the Company’s consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2025, approve the Remuneration Report, and propose to the Meeting to distribute the Company’s profit (loss) in accordance with the draft profit (loss) distribution for 2025 submitted by the Company’s Board.

Contacts:

Aleksejs Kriščuks

CEO

J. Jasinskio st. 16C, Vilnius, Lithuania

E-mail: shareholder@novaturas.lt

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