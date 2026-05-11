The Human Bean Customers Help Donate 57,992 Trees on Earth Day

Medford, OR, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Human Bean hosted its annual Earth Day Giveback at all locations across the U.S. on April 22, 2026. On this special day, every drink sold counted toward one tree planted through Trees for the Future, an international nonprofit with 30+ years of history planting trees and teaching sustainable farming practices to coffee farmers.

In total, guests visiting The Human Bean on Earth Day supported the planting of 57,992 trees — surpassing last year’s numbers and bringing The Human Bean’s running total to 270,790 trees planted to-date with the help of customers’ drink purchases.

"Our franchise partners and guests show up in a big way every Earth Day, and we’re so proud and grateful,” says Dan Hawkins, CEO and president of The Human Bean. “Trees in the ground, farmers supported, ecosystems restored. It's a reminder that small, everyday choices can add up to a big collective impact."

The Human Bean is an official Planting Partner with Trees for the Future, and donations like these help move the organization closer to their goal of over 1 billion trees planted globally by 2030. Coffee drinkers and the industry as a whole depend on a global supply chain that starts with thriving coffee farms and a healthy planet. Trees for the Future helps farmers work their land, restore soil, foster healthy ecosystems, and improve incomes and food security.

The Human Bean's next collective effort — the Annual Food Drive — is coming up on Friday, June 19, 2026. Each drive-thru location will partner with a local food bank to help fill pantry shelves during summer months, when need is high and stocks run low. For every drink purchased, one dollar will be donated to hunger-relief programs — the equivalent of three meals on average. Last year, customers helped fund over 200,000 meals for neighbors across the country.

More information about The Human Bean’s community giveback days can be found at thehumanbean.com.

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About The Human Bean

With a passion for creating happy ‘Human Beans’, the company’s drive-thrus around the U.S. have established a reputation for friendly baristas and high-quality coffee, teas, smoothies, granitas, Bright® Energy and good eats. The Human Bean opened its first drive-thru espresso stand in Ashland, Oregon in 1998, and currently supports over 216 locations open or under development in 23 states.

Learn more at thehumanbean.com.













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