HUCKPAC for America Endorses Michael Carbonara for Congress in Florida's 22nd District

Weston, Florida, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michael Carbonara, Republican candidate for the United States House of Representatives in Florida's 22nd Congressional District, today announced the endorsement of HUCKPAC for America. The endorsement was issued by HUCKPAC for America Chairman David Huckabee, a member of one of the conservative movement's most enduring political families.

"Our nation stands at a critical crossroads with so much at stake. It's why we need conservative leaders like Michael Carbonara in Washington. Michael's extraordinary success as an entrepreneur and his personal commitment to the values that build strong families and communities will represent Florida well in the House and help put our nation on the right track. Our family's commitment to electing great conservatives and giving the next generation of Americans a great America is dependent on electing candidates like Michael." - David Huckabee, HUCKPAC for America Chairman

Carbonara welcomed the endorsement, framing it as the latest in a growing line of national conservative voices coalescing around the FL-22 race.

"There's a reason patriotic families like the Huckabees from across our country are getting on board with our campaign," said Michael Carbonara. "They understand what's at stake, and they understand that this district, this state, and this nation need leaders who have actually built something. I am honored to have HUCKPAC for America standing with us, and grateful for the Huckabee family’s confidence in this campaign."

The endorsement comes ahead of a Tuesday, May 12, South Florida event featuring Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, where Carbonara is expected to appear alongside both governors. The HUCKPAC for America endorsement adds the Huckabee family's national political operation to a growing coalition that already includes Florida League of Cities President and Weston Mayor Margaret "Peggy" Brown, Coconut Creek Vice Mayor and Army combat veteran John Brodie, Pompano Beach City Commissioner Audrey Fesik, Fort Lauderdale City Commissioner John C. Herbst, the Fort Lauderdale Young Republicans, and Moms for Liberty.

###





About Michael Carbonara

Michael Carbonara is a South Florida entrepreneur, husband, and father running for Congress in Florida's 22nd District. After building companies across payments, technology, genetics, and fertility services, he is focused on restoring affordability, defending constitutional freedoms, and making communities safer. Carbonara lives in South Florida with his family. Learn more at MichaelCarbonara.com .

Paid for by Carbonara for Congress.