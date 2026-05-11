Xos Brings Mobile EV Charging to the U.S. Air Force, Expanding Electric Fleet Technology Into Defense

Xos Inc. to Demonstrate the Charger Hub Live Before Senior AFGSC Leadership and Defense Decision-Makers on May 13 and 14 in Bossier City, LA

Charger Hub deploys high-power mobile EV charging with no utility upgrades, no trenching, and no permits, validated at 100+ sites globally

Participation positions Xos as a credible technology partner for government and defense fleet electrification



LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS) ("Xos" or the "Company"), a leader in electric commercial vehicles and mobile charging solutions, today announced it will participate in the 2026 Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC) Commercial Capabilities Showcase. Taking place May 13 and 14 at the Louisiana Tech Academic Success Center in Bossier City, Louisiana, the Showcase brings together the U.S. military’s most qualified commercial technology partners and senior AFGSC leadership to accelerate the adoption of proven innovations into defense operations.

Xos, one of only 17 finalists selected through a rigorous multi-stage evaluation from a broad pool of commercial technology applicants nationwide, will conduct a live outdoor demonstration of the Charger Hub at the event, including real-time DC fast charging of an EV vehicle, led by Giordano Sordoni, COO and Co-Founder of Xos, who will present the technology directly to a panel of AFGSC judges and senior decision-makers.

The Charger Hub is Xos' flagship mobile EV charging solution, purpose-built for fleets that need high-power charging capacity without waiting for permanent infrastructure to catch up.

Xos Charger Hub is a fully integrated mobile DC fast charging unit deployed at over 100 sites globally, delivering high-power EV charging wherever fleets need it, with no utility upgrades, no trenching, no permits, and no construction required.

Towable by a standard pickup truck and fully relocatable, the Charger Hub is purpose-built for power-constrained facilities, remote field deployments, and emergency response scenarios where fixed infrastructure is not feasible.

Designed in California and manufactured in Tennessee, the Charger Hub is Buy American compliant, available in multiple configurations ( 210, 420, and 630 kWh) and accessible through government procurement vehicles including GSA, Sourcewell, and OMNIA Partners.



"The Charger Hub was built to solve a real problem: fleets that need power now, without waiting months for infrastructure. We proved that model at commercial scale, and the AFGSC Showcase opens a new chapter, validating that the same technology powering commercial fleets across the country is ready to serve national defense. This is a new growth vector for Xos, and we are just getting started," said Dakota Semler, Chief Executive Officer of Xos.

"Bringing the Charger Hub to the AFGSC Showcase is about showing, not telling. When you see it operate in real time, no grid connection, no setup crew, just clean high-power charging on demand, the conversation changes. That is exactly what we are going to demonstrate to the U.S. Air Force on May 13," said Giordano Sordoni, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder of Xos.

The AFGSC Showcase marks a strategic inflection point for Xos, validating its mobile energy platform as a viable infrastructure solution for government and defense operations and opening a new growth vector beyond the commercial fleet market the Company has served since 2018.

About Xos

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS) is a leading energy storage and fleet electrification solutions provider. The Xos Hub is a proactive, movable power source delivering high-capacity output and high-speed charging in one. Xos vehicles, powertrains and fleet management software are purpose-built for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on last-mile, back-to-base routes. The Company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide a diverse customer base with rapid-deployment energy storage and charging solutions and commercial fleets with battery-electric vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost-efficient on a total cost of ownership (TCO) basis than their internal combustion engine counterparts. For more information, please visit www.xostrucks.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding projected financial and performance information; expectations and timing related to product deliveries and customer demand; sufficiency of existing cash reserves; customer acquisition and order metrics; ability to access additional capital and Xos’s long-term strategy and future growth. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “likely,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seem,” “seek,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “might,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions and any other statements that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) Xos’s liquidity and access to capital when needed, including its ability to service its indebtedness; (ii) cost increases and delays in production due to supply chain shortages in the components needed for the production of Xos's vehicle chassis and battery system; (iii) the ability of products and/or components to perform as designed or expected; (iv) Xos's ability to implement its business plan or meet or exceed its financial projections; (v) Xos's ability to retain key personnel and hire additional personnel, particularly in light of current and potential labor shortages; (vi) the risk of downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive electric vehicle industry; and (vii) macroeconomic and political conditions. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by, and you should carefully consider, the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” included in Xos's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 31, 2025 and Xos's other filings with the SEC, copies of which may be obtained by visiting Xos's Investors Relations website at https://www.xostrucks.com/sec-filings or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Xos assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Xos does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

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